Muskogee QB Jamarian Ficklin debuts in All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

The Montana State commit led the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles’ 58-14 victory at Adair. Completed 14-of-20 passes for 209 and five TDs plus had three carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. In six games, has completed 91-of-136 passes for 1,835 yards and 20 TDs. Also has rushed for 596 yards and 12 TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR, Sr. (3)

Arkansas commit had his best game of the season with five catches for 240 yards and three TDs, including a school-record 96 yarder in a 47-0 win over Tahlequah. Has 23 receptions for 599 yards with six TDs this season. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (4)

Arkansas commit caught four passes for 97 yards and a TD in a 77-14 win at Enid. For the season, has 15 receptions for 260 yards and four TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 1 Spartans, who have won 55 in a row. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

4. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (2)

Had seven tackles with three for losses, a QB hurry and pass deflection in a 15-14 loss to Bristow. This season, 17 of his 36 tackles have been TFLs with eight sacks. On offense, has rushed for 179 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. Led the Cardinals’ defense last year with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 249 career tackles and 51 sacks.

5. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (6)

Carried 19 times for 191 yards and four TDs in a 42-28 win at Norman. In six games, has rushed for 877 yards and 16 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at B.T. Washington.

6. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (5)

Union coach Kirk Fridrich said about the Vanderbilt commit, "He's done a good job of playing multiple positions on the defensive line. He's having a great year."

7. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (7)

Completed 15-of-24 passes for 223 yards and five TDs in the 3A No. 2 Patriots' 35-0 win over McLoud. In 2022, he is 132-of-196 for 1,792 yards and 26 TDs. Since the start of the 2020, has completed 64% of his passes for 6,912 yards and 83 TDs. In ’20, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title.

8. Red Martel

Beggs, RB/DB, Jr. (8)

Carried 21 times for 176 yards and two TDs in a 38-34 victory at Kansas. Also had one reception for 7 yards. Through six games, has 102 carries for 1,049 yards and 14 TDs. Also has three interceptions on defense. In 2021, carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

9. Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (9)

South Dakota commit completed 14-of-18 passes for 302 yards and four TDs in a 62-8 win at Nowata. Also had six rushes for 53 yards and two TDs. In 2022, has connected on 139-of-209 passes for 2,006 yards and 17 TDs plus has 55 rushes for 339 yards and nine TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushed for 10 TDs.

10. Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, QB, So. (NR)

A big reason why the 6AII No. 4 Roughers are 6-0 and one of the biggest surprises this season. Last week, completed 4-of-5 passes for 208 yards and four TDs -- all in the first quarter -- in a 66-0 win at OKC Grant. For the season, has completed 85-of-120 passes for 1,586 yards and 26 TDs. Also has rushed for 145 yards and two TDs. Last year, passed for 2,354 yards and 20 TDs.

