Muskogee opens new stadium with rout of Putnam City

MUSKOGEE — It was a night of celebration for Muskogee High School on Friday night.

With a 47-3 win over Putnam City, Muskogee not only opened its new stadium with a rout, but it matched its win total from last season.

The Roughers' new stadium, which cost $12 million and seats 7,500, is part of a $30 million athletics project and includes an adjoining field house which is still under construction and expected to be completed in November. The projects are part of a $110 million bond issue approved by voters in 2019.

"Sept. 2, 2022, has been on our calendar for a long time," Jarod Mendenhall, superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools said. "It's really important to all of us. I go back to when I first got here and had a vision of improving Muskogee's image. And the thing that's really exciting to me is this not only has a big impact on our students, teachers and staff, but an even bigger impact in the community, and that was really important to me."

The unnamed stadium replaces Indian Bowl, which was a 6,500-seat WPA project completed in 1939 at a cost of $100,000.

It didn't take Muskogee long to score its first TD in the new stadium.

The Roughers (2-0) took the opening kickoff and marched 59 yards on nine plays, taking a 7-0 lead when Kayden McGee hauled in a 12-yard pass from Jamarian Ficklin just 3:11 into the game. McGee added a 63-yard TD catch in the third quarter and finished with four catches for 106 yards.

Muskogee's defense was dominant, collecting five sacks and two interceptions, and limiting the Pirates (0-2) to just 108 yards.

Meanwhile the Roughers' offense rolled up 479 yards and seven touchdowns. Ficklin, Muskogee's sophomore quarterback, threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Ondraye Beasley finished with 109 yards of offense and two touchdowns — one rushing and one reception.

The Pirates' Joseph Cervantes prevented the Roughers from picking up their first shutout in their new stadium by kicking a 37-yard field goal with 5:12 remaining.

Muskogee's side of the stadium was packed as fans filed in to see the new stadium.

"Everyone is ecstatic," Mendenhall said. "I've been on cloud nine all day. You know the saying 'If you build it, they will come?' This will have a huge economic development an brings a lot of impact to the community."

MUSKOGEE 47, PUTNAM CITY 3

Putnam City;0;0;0;3;—;3

Muskogee;7;13;13;14;—;47

First quarter

MHS - Kayden McGee 12 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Darrion Armstrong kick), 8:29.

Second quarter

MHS - LaTavion Johnson 60 pass from Ficklin (kick fail), 9:57.

MHS - Ondraye Beasley 18 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 1:44.

Third quarter

MHS - Beasley 56 run (kick blocked), 5:47.

MHS - McGee 63 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 3:16.

Fourth quarter

MHS - Jayden Bell 46 punt return (Armstrong kick), 8:33.

PC - Joseph Cervantes 37 FG, 5:12.

MHS - Israel Martin 7 run (Armstrong kick), 2:13.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: PC 9, MU 21. Rushes-Yards: PC 32-4, MU 23-152. Comp-Att-Int: PC 12-28-2, MU 18-27-0. Passing Yards: PC 104, MU 327. Fumbles-Lost: PC 1-0, MU 1-1. Penalty Yards: PC - 5-63, MU 15-135. Records: PC 0-2, MU 2-0. Total Yards: PC - 108, MU 479. Punts-Avg.: PC 7-37.3, MU 3-45.