MUSKOGEE – A team with high expectations coming off a nine-game improvement in 2022 was sluggish early, but Muskogee put up 566 yards of offense after two quick outs in the opening quarter and rolled to a 49-27 win over Enid in the week zero opener for both teams Friday night at Rougher Village.

Ondraye Beasley entered the game on the Roughers’ third series and on his second handoff of the game, followed his 26-yard carry with a 58-yarder, cutting back across the field after breaking into the secondary where he outraced coverage to the end zone for the first score of the game with just 1:17 left in the first quarter.

From his team’s 36 on the next series, Beasley took a pass from quarterback Jamarian Ficklin and spun out of a tackle a the Enid 28 to take it to the house covering 64 yards on the pass play and a 14-7 lead just two plays into the Roughers’ ensuing drive.

For the game, Beasley had 125 yards on four carries and 108 yards receiving on six catches.

“We were shaky coming out but my line pulled together and set the edge for me and I got everyone hyped,” Beasley said.

LaTavion Johnson had three touchdown runs, two in the third quarter as Muskogee outscored Enid 21-0 for a 42-14 advantage.

Johnson had 13 carries for 90 yards. His last TD got a big set-up from Ficklin’s 77-yard run to the Plainsmen 16. Ficklin was 10-of-16 for 243 yards and two TDs, the last a 76-yarder to Kayden McGee.

“We got some first-game jitters out,” Ficklin said. “(Our offensive numbers) were good, but we can do better. We can be more efficient and run more plays than we did tonight.”

Part of that hindrance was a tenacious Enid attack that kept the Plainsmen in the contest through halftime. Both teams had 18 first downs for the game. Aidan Robinson threw for two scores, one in each half, and Blake Fuska’s 1-yard run with 1:13 left in the half ended a 10-play, 49-yard march to make it a one-possession game heading into the locker room.

“We muddled around there early and they battled us pretty good for a while,” Muskogee head coach Travis Hill said. “Our skill guys are kind of exceptional. As soon as they figured things out, we got rolling.”

Muskogee goes to Putnam City next Friday.

MUSKOGEE 49, ENID 27

Enid;0;14;0;13;--;27

Muskogee;7;14;21;7;--;49

First quarter

Mu: Ondraye Beasley 58 run (Richard Soto-Morales kick), 1:17.

Second quarter

En: Bennett Percival 21 pass from Aidan Robinson (Kevin Vega kick), 10:04.

Mu: Beasley 64 yard pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Soto-Morales kick), 9:17.

Mu: LaTavion Johnson 17 run (Soto-Morales kick), 5:10.

En: Blake Fuksa 1 run (Vega kick), 1:13.

Third quarter

Mu: Johnson 5 run (Soto-Morales kick), 10:08.

Mu: Johnson 6 run (Soto-Morales kick), 4:41.

Mu: Israel Martin 1 run (Soto-Morales kick), 2:08.

Fourth quarter

En: Robinson 2 run (Vega kick), 5:31.

Mu: Kayden McGee 76 pass from Ficklin (Soto-Morales kick), 3:09.

En:Tyson Kennedy 20 pass from Robinson (Vega kick), :00.

TEAM STATISTICS

;EN;MU

First Downs;18;18

Rushes-Yards;40-149;29-323

Comp-Att-Int;17-21-1;10-16-1

Passing Yards;146;243

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0

Penalty Yards;6-50;10-109

Total Yards;295;566

Punts-Avg.;4-37;3-31