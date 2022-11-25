Muskogee can't recover from rough start, falls to Choctaw in semifinals

ADA — The 36-year title game drought for the Muskogee Roughers will continue for another year.

On Friday, No. 4 Muskogee 10-2) dropped a 6AII semifinal game to No. 2 Choctaw (12-1), 45-20. Muskogee got down early, due to a fast-paced Choctaw offense and a tipped interception, and was never able to recover.

Choctaw drove down the field on the first drive of the game and scored on a 7-yard touchdown run while also converting on a 2-point conversion. Then, on the ensuing possession for Muskogee, on a long third down inside its own 10, quarterback Jamarian Ficklin’s pass was tipped at the line and Choctaw returned it for a 10-yard pick-6. Possibly one of the worst starts to a game a coach could think of, especially in the state semifinals.

“(The first four minutes) played a reflection of the whole game,” said Muskogee head coach Travis Hill. “We lost ourselves in the beginning and never found ourselves after that. No excuses from the head coach and these football players, but the reality was we had one team playing really fast and the other trying to figure it out. We were playing catch-up from the get-go. Our kids didn’t quit, which is about the only positive here.”

Besides the bad start for Muskogee, the turnovers were another big issue, giving the ball away six times. Three interceptions, two fumbles and one turnover-on-downs. Choctaw rarely let those opportunities go to waste, scoring 23 points off those turnovers.

On the positive side, many key players on the Muskogee team will be returning for next year, including sophomore quarterback Jamarian Ficklin who, despite throwing three interceptions, proved to have high-level arm talent from the left side, throwing for 262 yards and two scores.

The flip from last season’s 2-8 record, to making the semifinals is rare, and even though this is not the result Hill was hoping for, things look bright for the Roughers.

“Let’s be honest, it’s a big deal to go from 2-8 to 10-2. Nobody wants that and accepts that now, you’re in the semis expecting to play for state, that’s what you want. But, in a week from now, yeah, it’s going to be important, that’s what you’re going to build off of. These semis are hard to get out of and this is something you just need to keep on experiencing, so eventually you get to the big game, so hopefully we can build off of that.”

CHOCTAW 45, MUSKOGEE 20

Muskogee 0 6 14 0 — 20

Choctaw 16 14 15 0 — 45

CHO—JuJu Smith 7 run (Will Smith pass from Wasel)

CHO—RJ Jackson 7 interception return (Ray run)

CHO—Wasel 7 run (Yousey kick)

MUS—Watson 31 pass from Ficklin (kick failed)

CHO—Stover 9 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick)

CHO—Stover 39 pass from Wasel (Ray run)

MUS—Ficklin 1 run (pass failed)

CHO—Ray 6 run (Yousey kick)

MUS—Tolbert 65 pass from Ficklin (McGee pass from Ficklin)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: MUS 15, CHO 27; Rushes-Yards: MUS 22-52, CHO 40-186; Comp-Att-Int: MUS 14-27-3, CHO 22-31-1. Passing Yards: MUS 282, CHO 338. Total Yards: MUS—334, CHO 524; Fumbles-Lost: MUS 2-2, CHO 1-1. Penalty Yards: MUS 79, CHO 115.