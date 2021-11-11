Moments to remember -- Broken Arrow-Owasso playoff history highlights

On Friday night, Broken Arrow will host Owasso as the Patriot Bowl rivals will meet in the playoffs for the sixth time in 15 years and seventh time overall.
Friday's Class 6AI quarterfinal will be the first time they have met before the semifinals since 2008. The visiting team has won all three non-neutral site games. Below is a ranking of their previous playoff meetings.
1. 2018 semifinal: Broken Arrow 10, Owasso 7
Noah Cortes rushed for 142 yards and a TD that was set up by Aaron "Tricky" Stokes' interception. The game was scoreless until Tyler Crawford's 31-yard field goal with 9:18 remaining at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Owasso scored on Will Kuehne's 65-yard TD pass to Mario Kirby with 2:17 left, but Kuehne's Hail Mary into the end zone on the final play was unsuccessful. It was the closest margin of victory in Broken Arrow's 13-0 season that was capped by its first state title.
2. 2019 semifinal: Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 27
Cole Dugger completed 20-of-25 passes for 368 yards and accounted for five TDs as the Rams dethroned the defending state champions at Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium. Owasso's Jake Clifton scored on a fumble return that opened the scoring and the Rams raced to a 28-7 lead. Broken Arrow responded with 17 consecutive points, but Dugger connected with Ronnie Thomas Jr. and Mario Kirby on fourth-quarter TD passes. Owasso went on to win its second state title in three years.
3. 2007 first round: Owasso 21, Broken Arrow 15
Mike Shouse completed 16-of-19 passes for 151 yards and a TD to lead the visiting Rams. Owasso's Jacques Washington (now Broken Arrow's assistant head coach) had 24 carries for 157 yards, including an 88-yard TD. Shouse's 8-yard TD pass to Jesse Baird late in the third quarter was the difference.
4. 2011 semifinal: Broken Arrow 30, Owasso 17
At Muskogee's Indian Bowl, Devon Thomas rushed for 243 yards and three TDs, Tigers quarterback Zack Mills had the clinching touchdown run and Chris Ladd had a key interception. Rams receiver Keon Hatcher had seven receptions for 79 yards.
5. 1998 first round: Broken Arrow 35, Owasso 14
Keith Jacobs had 39 carries for 263 yards and two TDs while Mickey Nichol passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers. Broken Arrow's defense held Owasso to minus-12 yards rushing.
6. 2008 first round: Broken Arrow 32, Owasso 0
Steven Hopper rushed for 142 yards with three TDs and Terry Williamson highlighted a perfect night for the Tigers' defense when he scored on a 59-yard interception return. Carl Salazar's 41-yard field goal opened the scoring.