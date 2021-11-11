Moments to remember -- Broken Arrow-Owasso playoff history highlights

On Friday night, Broken Arrow will host Owasso as the Patriot Bowl rivals will meet in the playoffs for the sixth time in 15 years and seventh time overall.

Friday's Class 6AI quarterfinal will be the first time they have met before the semifinals since 2008. The visiting team has won all three non-neutral site games. Below is a ranking of their previous playoff meetings.

1. 2018 semifinal: Broken Arrow 10, Owasso 7

Noah Cortes rushed for 142 yards and a TD that was set up by Aaron "Tricky" Stokes' interception. The game was scoreless until Tyler Crawford's 31-yard field goal with 9:18 remaining at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Owasso scored on Will Kuehne's 65-yard TD pass to Mario Kirby with 2:17 left, but Kuehne's Hail Mary into the end zone on the final play was unsuccessful. It was the closest margin of victory in Broken Arrow's 13-0 season that was capped by its first state title.

2. 2019 semifinal: Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 27