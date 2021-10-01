 Skip to main content
Minus starting QB, No. 1 Collinsville rolls at Sapulpa
CLASS 5A NO. 1 COLLINSVILLE 43, NO. 8 SAPULPA 13

SAPULPA — Collinsville may be without starting quarterback Andrew Carney, but the Class 5A No. 1 Cardinals still have Oscar Hammond, Brayden Gilkey and a punishing defense.

Hammond scored three touchdowns, Gilkey rushed for 175 yards and two TDs on 22 carries and the Cards rolled to a 43-13 triumph over Sapulpa’s No. 8 Chieftains in a battle of District 5A-4 contenders Friday before about 4,000 spectators at George F. Collins Stadium.

Kaden Rush threw a TD pass to Hammond and ran the offense smoothly in his third varsity start after Carney, who led the Cards to a 12-1 record and the state semifinals last year, injured his knee against Skiatook on Sept. 10.

Carney is due back soon, but coach Kevin Jones said Rush, a junior, is doing fine in his place. The TD pass to Hammond was his fifth of the season.

“It’s his first year at quarterback and this is a high-pressure situation because this is kind of the driver’s seat and I’m really proud of him because he’s doing a great job,” Jones said. “It sure doesn’t hurt when you’ve got Oscar Hammond and Brayden Gilkey making plays.”

In the first quarter, the 6-foot-4 Hammond turned a short pass from Rush into a 45-yard TD for the game’s first score. In the second quarter, he raced 25-yards on one flanker reverse and capped an eight-play, 56-yard drive with a 14-yard TD run on another reverse.

His receiving TD was his eighth in five games.

In the third quarter, Hammond scored on a 3-yard run and caught a 30-yard pass from Rush to set up another 3-yard run by Gilkey, who got most of his yards in the middle, but sprinted around left end for a 36-yard gallop on the first play of the third quarter and added a 25-yard run in the next drive.

Unofficially, he has 610 yards in four games.

“Sapulpa played us well in the first half, but it’s hard to stop a good running team for four quarters and we know that, so we’re gonna keep going until (the opponents) break down,” Gilkey said.

“We’re a well-conditioned team and we’re ready to go four quarters and I think that’s really where we shine. We might not get (results) in one or two plays but we know it’s gonna happen.”

Collinsville, winning a 19th consecutive regular-season contest over three seasons, improved to 5-0 overall in 2021 and 2-0 in District 5A-4 play. The Cards host Collinsville next Friday night while Sapulpa (3-2, 1-1) visits Tahlequah.

The Chieftains, who are also without injured starting quarterback Zac Mason, kept it close for most of the first half, but Gilkey’s 10-yard TD run with 1:49 left before intermission made it 20-7 and the visitors put it out of reach with 23 third-quarter points.

Collinsville did not score immediately after Gilkey’s 36-yard run to start the half because Sapulpa’s Colton Morton outwrestled Hammond to intercept a pass from Rush at the Sapulpa 10.

But that led to a safety when the Cards’ Payton Stacy punched the ball out of Sapulpa quarterback Bryson Williams’ hands and the Chieftains recovered in their own end zone.

Gilkey had 15- and 13-yard runs in the ensuing drive and Hammond’s 3-yard score made it 29-7. The Cards followed with a 58-yard, three-play drive, capped by Gilkey’s TD and it was 36-7 and the score mounted to 43-7 when Seth Kickapoo ran down a bouncing punt, reversed his field and took it 65 yards for the score.

Sapulpa got a consolation score when Marco Smith went over from 2-yards out, capping a 99-yard night with most of the yardage coming against Collinsville’s reserves.

The Chieftains started the game with a triple reverse-pass and Williams delivered a 41-yard strike to Wyatt Daniels for a first down at the Collinsville 31, but Collinsville held on downs and went 71 yards to the first score, capped by the Rush-to-Hammond score.

Trailing 13-0, Sapulpa got something going when Tyreese Jones bounced off several tacklers to go 27 yards. A facemask penalty against the Cards and another a few minutes later set up the Chieftains’ first-half score, Williams’ 13-yard pass to D’Angelo Mitchell.

COLLINSVILLE 43, SAPULPA 13

Collinsville;7;13;23;0;—;43

Sapulpa;0;7;0;6—13

First Quarter

C: Oscar Hammond 45 pass from Kaden Rush (Anthony Blau kick), 5:11

Second Quarter

C: Hammond 14 run (kick failed), 7:45

S: D’Angelo Mitchell 13 pass from Bryson Williams (Trenton Whittaker kick), 6:50

C: Brayden Gilkey 10 run (Blau kick), 1:49

Third Quarter

C: Safety. Sapulpa recovers fumble in own end zone, 11:10

C: Hammond 3 run (Blau kick), 5:48

C: Gilkey 3 run (Blau kick), 2:11

C: Seth Kickapoo 65 punt return (Blau kick), 1:35

Fourth Quarter

S: Marco Smith 2 run (kick failed) 1:00

Team statistics

First downs—C 16, S 12; Rushes-yards—C 38-284, S 34-167; Passing yards—C 72, S 50; Passing—C 3-8-1, S 3-11-0; Punts-avg.—C 2-45.0, S 5-32.5; Fumbles-lost—C 0-0, S 1-0; Penalties—C 6-58, S 11-75

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

