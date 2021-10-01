Minus starting QB, No. 1 Collinsville rolls at Sapulpa

His receiving TD was his eighth in five games.

In the third quarter, Hammond scored on a 3-yard run and caught a 30-yard pass from Rush to set up another 3-yard run by Gilkey, who got most of his yards in the middle, but sprinted around left end for a 36-yard gallop on the first play of the third quarter and added a 25-yard run in the next drive.

Unofficially, he has 610 yards in four games.

“Sapulpa played us well in the first half, but it’s hard to stop a good running team for four quarters and we know that, so we’re gonna keep going until (the opponents) break down,” Gilkey said.

“We’re a well-conditioned team and we’re ready to go four quarters and I think that’s really where we shine. We might not get (results) in one or two plays but we know it’s gonna happen.”

Collinsville, winning a 19th consecutive regular-season contest over three seasons, improved to 5-0 overall in 2021 and 2-0 in District 5A-4 play. The Cards host Collinsville next Friday night while Sapulpa (3-2, 1-1) visits Tahlequah.