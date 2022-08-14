 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THEN & NOW: CATCHING UP WITH FORMER LOCAL STARS

Mike Loyd: Made an impact in nearly 40-year career, including one OU great

Mike Loyd (right) and his wife pose with former star player Jermaine Gresham at a 2018 game, Gresham’s final NFL season.

Mike Loyd’s one season as a quarterback with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1979-80 paid off more than he could ever have thought.

He took lessons learned from coaching greats such as Bud Wilkinson and Jim Hanifan and applied them during more than 38 years of coaching across four states.

Loyd retired in 2020 as the head coach at Rogers High School in Arkansas, but spent a long stint in Oklahoma as the head coach at Tulsa Memorial, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Ardmore, McAlester and Grove High School. He also played one year for the Oklahoma Outlaws of the USFL in 1984.

Now, he's settled in near Beaver Lake in Rogers, Arkansas, with his wife, Laura, and just enjoys the area while sometimes playing golf when he can.

And the best part of coaching such a diverse group of teams from different areas? Being able to touch the hearts of so many kids.

“That’s the things I cherish,” Loyd said. “And that’s the thing you miss is the interactions with your kids and hopefully that you impacted them in the right way. I always tried to treat my guys like I’d want my own kids to be treated.”

During Loyd’s tenure at Ardmore High from 2000-07, he had the opportunity to coach future first-round pick Jermaine Gresham. At the time, Loyd wasn’t sure if Gresham would become a great player, but asked him to come to his office regularly when Gresham was just a ninth-grader because Loyd enjoyed being around him.

“I remember getting a call from (former Oklahoma offensive assistant) Josh Heupel once like, ‘Hey coach, who’s this kid?'” Loyd said. “Well, that’s a 14-year-old sophomore. And then (Gresham) ended up being one of the best players he’s ever coached.”

While Loyd relishes the fact he was able to help a two-time Pro-Bowler (over nine NFL seasons) during his career, it was more important that he got the chance to attend one of his final NFL games with the Arizona Cardinals, because it meant he made a impact on a player that went deeper than the game of football.

“We got to watch him play in Kansas City and visit with him with my wife and son,” Loyd said. “And just to see the impact, and how happy he was to see that I came to a game.

“If you’re in coaching for the right reason, that’s the greatest thing. That’s your greatest accomplishment as a coach. Maybe have some small impact on guys who go on to be good individuals.”

