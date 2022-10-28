Micah Teel’s heroics lift Claremore over Rogers 14-7 and into the Class 5A playoffs

CLAREMORE — Micah Teel was hurting.

After returning from injury this week, Claremore’s junior running back had already carried the ball 25 times for the Zebras. He garnered a hefty 140 rushing yards.

But, with less than a minute remaining in the game, a play needed to be made. Claremore faced third down with five yards standing between it and a possible chance at a field goal.

Teel didn’t seem to want to leave it to chance.

On his 26th — and final — carry Friday night at Lantow Field in Claremore, Teel bounced around a loaded box, slipping through Rogers’ defensive line and linebacker corps.

Then there was a broken tackle. And another. And another.

Finally, 24 yards later, Teel collapsed into the end zone. He steadily ascended on the red and white zebra-striped end zone as teammates swarmed him.

“I was tired, but I knew I had to push through for my team,” Teel said. “I pushed through. Mental strength and trusted my team to get me there.”

On a night where one final big play was needed, Teel delivered, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds remaining to give the Zebras a 14-7 win against Rogers and simultaneously punch Claremore’s ticket into the Class 5A playoffs.

“We knew if we won we’d be in the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years,” Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. “That ties a school record.”

Implications were heavy heading into the district game, with both schools able to clinch a playoff spot with a win. Knotted at seven entering the fourth quarter, the game looked destined for an overtime period as both offenses struggled to string together drives.

But, after Claremore regained possession with less than two minutes to play, Teel powered for his longest run of the night — 29 yards — to move the Zebras (5-4 overall, 3-3 Class 5A-4) across midfield.

On a crucial third down, Claremore quarterback Braxton Etheridge sustained a heavy blitz by the Ropers, but managed to loft a pass high into the air. Teel corralled it for his lone reception of the night.

The Zebras needed five yards. Teel provided six.

Then, he provided the win.

After returning the ensuing kickoff to the 29-yard line, Rogers (5-4, 2-4) attempted a final drive with 33 seconds remaining, but a sack, followed by an interception sealed the win for Claremore.

“(The defense) was resilient tonight,” Hurt said. “They played with a lot of heart, played with a lot of guts; they just kept us in the game time and time and time again.”

The Zebras won the turnover battle, with cornerback Gage Deckard snagging the game-ending interception. Deckard also was instrumental in the Zebras’ pass game, leading the team with four receptions for 102 yards.

Offense sold for a premium Friday night, with numerous three-and-outs for each team. Claremore’s two touchdowns came on its first and final drives of the night, with Rogers’ lone score coming early in the third.

Quarterback Shannon Lee delivered an 11-yard strike to Adison Code for the Ropers’ TD, after being set up in the red zone a play earlier by a 60-yard reception from Code.

The Ropers still have a shot at making the playoffs when they face Edison next Friday. Meanwhile, the Zebras close the season against Collinsville.

When asked about what it meant to clinch a playoff berth with on such a tense game, Teel struggled to put it into words.

But he finally found a phrase he liked.

“It’s emotional, that’s for sure,” he said.

CLAREMORE 14, ROGERS 7

Rogers 0 0 7 0 – 7

Claremore 7 0 0 7 – 14

First quarter

CLA – Grimett 8 pass from Etheridge (Hepler kick), 5:57

Third quarter

ROG – Code 11 pass from Lee (Maravilla kick), 8:17

Fourth quarter

CLA – Teel 24 run (Hepler kick), :37

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – ROG 11, CLA 11; Rushes-Yards – ROG 32-69, CLA 36-151; Comp-Att-Int – ROG 11-19-3, CLA 8-19-0. Passing Yards – ROG 147, CLA 119. Fumbles-Lost ROG 0-0, CLA o-0. Penalty Yards – ROG 9-92, CLA 8-95. Total Yards – ROG 206, CLA 270. Punts-Avg. – ROG 4-27.3, CLA 6-27.2.