Miami ground game runs over Skiatook 56-35

Miami’s offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage as the Wardogs pushed past Skiatook 56-35 on Friday night.

Miami (4-2, 2-1 District 4A-3) quarterback Karson Jinks carried the ball for 250 yards and five touchdowns, and Wardog running back Hunter Nichols added 163 yards and a score as Miami racked up 468 total yards on the ground.

“We were trying to dare them to throw it,” Skiatook coach Vance Miller said. “They were still running it, they were able to run the ball and their offensive line did a good job blocking our guys.”

Skiatook (2-4, 1-2) running back Colton Sutton rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns, including an 88-yard fourth quarter touchdown, but that was the only thing going for the Bulldogs as quarterback Jace White completed just two of 11 pass attempts for 43 yards and an interception.

“(Sutton) looked good and he ran really hard and our kids up front blocked well and that’s good and it’s a positive,” Miller said. “(The game) was just up and down and we just didn’t get some breaks to go our way, you know, so, Miami played really good and they were better than we were tonight.”

The Bulldogs were given opportunities to cut into the Miami lead, but failed to capitalize. In the second half, Skiatook recovered two onside kicks, but failed to score points off both possessions when White's interception followed the first onside kick while a failed fourth-down attempt ended the second drive.

“Well, it’s (the turnovers) just one of those things you got to get corrected,” Miller said. “We talked about that and next week we got to get things like that corrected, just the little things that turn into big things. So, you know, it’s just keep motivating the kids, staying positive and keep working hard.”

Skiatook will host Oologah (3-3, 2-1) on Thursday as the Bulldogs look to secure their first home victory of the season.

MIAMI 56, SKIATOOK 35

Miami;6;22;14;14;—;56

Skiatook;0;14;7;14;—;35

SKI: Ford 9 pass from Starks (Fields kick)

MIA: Jinks 11 run (Pass failed)

SKI: Sutton 18 run (Maxwell kick)

MIA: Jinks 7 run (Jinks run)

MIA: Nichols 8 run (Nichols run)

MIA: Walls 6 pass from Jinks (Run failed)

MIA: Jinks 5 run (Douthit kick)

MIA: Jinks 14 run (Douthit kick)

SKI: Sutton 15 run (Maxwell kick)

MIA: Jinks 1 run (Douthit kick)

SKI: Anderson 6 run (Maxwell miss)

MIA: Kelley 4 run (Douthit kick)

SKI: Sutton 88 run (2pt pass good)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — MIA 26, SKI 16; Rushes-Yards — MIA 54-468, SKI 36-344; Comp-Att-Int — MIA 4-6-0, SKI 2-11-1. Passing Yards — MIA 59, SKI 43. Fumbles-Lost — MIA 1-0, SKI 2-1. Penalty Yards — MIA 3-30, SKI 3-32. Total Yards — MIA 527, SKI 387. Punts-Avg. — MIA 1-32, SKI 2-33.5.