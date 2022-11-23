Metro's Kirk Francis moves to No. 1, Cushing's Camden Crooks joins All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World has updated its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. These are the final rankings of the season. They are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (2)

Completed 21-of-27 passes for 329 yards and six TDs in the 3A No. 2 Patriots’ 49-19 victory over Cascia Hall. In 2022, he is 225-of-323 for 3,301 yards and 48 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 65% of his passes for 8,421 yards and 105 TDs. Helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title in ‘20.

2. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (1)

Carried 13 times for 67 yards and a TD in a 45-17 win over Broken Arrow. Also had one reception for 14 yards. In 10 games, has 1,332 rushing yards, 24 catches for 216 yards and 24 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at Booker T. Washington.

3. Blaze Berlowitz

Cushing, QB, Sr. (3)

New Mexico State commit completed 15-of-24 passes for 195 yards and three TDs in the 4A No. 1 Tigers’ 42-7 win over Blanchard. For the season, has connected on 165-of-247 passes for 3,295 yards and 49 TDs. In 2021, completed 206-of-326 passes for 3,137 yards and 32 TDs.

4. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/SS, Sr. (4)

Houston commit had 139 rushing-receiving yards, four tackles and a 22-yard kickoff return in a 34-31 win at Mustang. In 2022, has 915 rushing-receiving yards and a team-high 11 TDs overall. On defense, has 87 tackles with 44 solos, eight QB hurries, six pass breakups and three takeaways. Has helped Jenks win two 6AI state titles. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

5. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (5)

The Montana State commit accounted for 2,732 yards and 35 TDs in eight games this season. Completed 106-of-175 passes for 2,050 yards and 22 TDs. Also rushed for 683 yards and 13 TDs. Averaged 35.3 yards on four punts. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

6. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (6)

Had six tackles with two sacks and forced a fumble in a 35-14 win over Perkins-Tryon. This season, has 89 tackles with 19 sacks. On offense, has rushed for 179 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. Has 302 career tackles and 62 sacks.

7. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (8)

Caught four passes for 52 yards and two TDs in a 63-0 win over Enid. The Arkansas commit, a powerful blocker, has 27 receptions for 494 yards and eight TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 2 Spartans. Has career totals of 92 receptions for 1,633 yards and 20 overall TDs. Selected for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

8. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (7)

Caught three passes for 37 yards in the Hornets’ 45-6 loss at Deer Creek. In 2022, the Arkansas commit had 33 receptions for 858 yards with nine TDs. Last season, had 31 catches for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

9. Camden Crooks

Cushing, WR/DB. Sr. (NR)

Makes his debut in the rankings after catching seven passes for 101 yards and two TDs, and scoring twice on punt returns against Blanchard. On defense, had seven tackles plus a fumble recovery. For the season, has 62 catches for 1,378 yards and 21 TDs plus 46 tackles with four interceptions. In 2021, caught 93 passes for 1,624 yards and 20 TDs. At DB, came up with nine turnovers on five interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Also had 81 tackles. Career totals of 271 catches for 4,713 yards and 42 TDs; 272 tackles, 16 interceptions.

10. Eric Virgil

Hilldale, RB/LB. Sr. (9)

Carried 16 times for 65 yards and threw a 70-yard TD pass in a 24-20 loss at Elk City. For the season, has 237 rushes for 2,079 yards and 30 TDs. On defense, has 29 tackles with nine for losses, three sacks and an interception. Career totals: 630 carries for 5,050 yards, 35 catches for 506 yards, 76 TDs.

