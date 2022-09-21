Metro Christian QB Kirk Francis debuts in All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Week 3 was a bye week for several players. Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis makes his debut in the rankings. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

In three games, the Montana State commit has completed 45-of-68 passes for 1,121 yards and 10 TDs. Also has rushed for 319 yards and seven TDs. Had a bye week after producing 557 yards and six touchdowns in the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles' 70-14 win over Beggs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit had a bye week after catching a 67-yard TD in a 51-8 win over McLain. In three games, has 12 receptions for 187 yards plus four tackles. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Arkansas commit went into his bye week after having three catches for 93 yards and two TDs in a 67-3 win over Sand Springs. Also had a 17-yard TD run as the 6AI No. 1 Spartans extended their state-record winning streak to 52. Has seven catches for 137 yards in three games. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

4. Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)

South Dakota commit led a comeback from a 26-point deficit in a 48-46 win over Woodland. Completed 30-of-40 passes as he accounted for 516 yards and seven TDs. In four games, has connected on 96-of-144 passes for 11 TDs plus has 42 rushes for 282 yards and seven TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushed for 10 TDs.

5. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (5)

In a rarity, had more highlights on offense than defense in the 3A No. 1 Cardinals' 40-6 win at Beggs. Carried 11 times for 100 yards and three TDs plus delivered an 18-yard TD pass. Also had three tackles. For the season, has 15 tackles with six for losses and three sacks. Led the Cardinals’ defense last year with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 242 career tackles and 46 sacks.

6. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (6)

Before a bye week, the Vanderbilt commit had two tackles with one sack in the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks’ 38-3 win over No. 3 Jenks. Produced 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

7. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/DB, Sr. (7)

Houston commit's bye week came after he had two catches for 25 yards and four tackles with two solos in a loss at Union. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

8. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (8)

In three games, has rushed for 433 yards and seven TDs overall. Going into the bye week, the move-in from B.T. Washington had 197 yards and a TD as a rusher/receiver against Jenks. Had a combined 974 yards and 14 TDs last year at BTW.

9. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB. Sr. (NR)

Completed 30-of-40 passes for 355 yards and five TDs in a 41-21 win at Prairie Grove (Arkansas). Through three games, he is 72-of-104 for 923 yards and 10 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 64% of his passes for 6,053 yards and 61 TDs. In '20, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title.

10. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Jr. (9)

Carried 13 times for 33 yards and picked off a pass on defense in a loss against Verdigris. Through three games, has 53 carries for 377 yards and four TDs plus eight catches for 71 yards. In 2021, carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World