Meet Solomon Morton, Rejoice Christian's under-the-radar scoring machine who's 'identical' to Cole Adams

OWASSO — Darick Morton needed to find his son a new school.

He had keyed in on several locations — Jenks and Broken Arrow seemed like solid options, but they wanted the whole family to uproot from Owasso and move.

With Morton's two younger kids engrained in Owasso’s school district, those weren’t going to be a viable options.

But as Morton pulled into a Casey’s parking lot one February night in 2020 to buy some gas, he would find his answer. Morton walked toward the door to pay, and as he pulled it open, he bumped into an old friend, Andrew Wilson — father of Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson.

“Hey, how are you doing man? I heard that Chance went to Collinsville,” Morton said to Wilson after exchanging pleasantries.

“No, he didn’t go to Collinsville, he went to Rejoice,” Wilson responded.

“Are you serious?” Morton said.

At the time Morton didn’t even know Rejoice Christian played 11-man football. But, after a glowing review of the school from Andrew, and the campus being less than 3 miles from his house, Morton finally had his answer.

In the coming months, Morton’s son, Solomon Morton, would transfer to Rejoice, reuniting with his childhood quarterback, Chance Wilson. After having to sit out his sophomore season, Solomon has become the premier passing target for Wilson, with their connection again going on display Friday against Sequoyah (Claremore) at Rejoice in a matchup of 4-0 teams.

Solomon’s speed and elusiveness resulted in nearly 1,400 total yards last season, and he scored 19 touchdowns — eight coming on kickoff and punt returns.

“This is not me being biased as a dad. I coached Cole Adams. I coached Solomon Morton. I’m telling you, these dudes are identical,” Darick said.

Solomon’s connection with Chance has been brewing since sixth grade, after the two were paired together on the same youth football team in Owasso. Darick had always loved the game, playing in high school in Kentucky, but Solomon preferred basketball while growing up, not joining a football team until middle school.

Darick even tells a story of Solomon learning to dribble a basketball before he was 2 years old. But after moving to Owasso in the fourth grade, Solomon’s interest skyrocketed when his friends started playing football.

By eighth grade, it was a who’s-who of names on Owasso’s team. Chance quarterbacked the group. Solomon and Owasso receiver Cole Adams caught passes. Rams running back Emery Neeley took handoffs.

“The coaches said this, not me, because I didn’t have much institutional memory. They said that’s the best team they’d ever seen,” Darick said.

By his freshman year, Solomon was excelling. He earned five player of the game nods on Owasso’s freshman team, and even suited up for the Rams’ playoff run.

But after some struggles with several teachers at Owasso, and issues with Morton playing both basketball and football, the family decided it was best for Morton to transfer.

“It was almost to the point where, and I even told the hardship committee, ‘Hey this is bullying,’” Darick said.

Despite having his future up in the air, Solomon said he never was nervous.

“My dad, he always has a plan and so does God,” Solomon said. “So I was just trusting God and going with the flow. That’s my character pretty much.”

Things didn’t get easier for Solomon after transferring. The family petitioned the OSSAA for a hardship appeal to give him immediate eligibility, but lost 8-5.

“I have a background also as a criminal defense attorney, and I put together what I thought was a pretty compelling case,” Darick said with a laugh.

Solomon found out on a family vacation to Orlando, Florida, that he wouldn’t be able to play for the season. “It all just came crashing down,” he said.

Darick and Solomon met with Rejoice coach Brent Marley, who gave Solomon the option to rejoin the team next season, or use this as an opportunity to continue developing.

He had come to Rejoice to play football, and since he couldn’t play, Marley wouldn't fault him if he wanted to sit out.

“My son looked at me without flinching and looked at Marley and said, ‘Let’s get to work,’” Darick said.

Solomon didn’t miss a practice. He didn’t miss a workout. He added 30 pounds of muscle during that year. He operated as the scout team quarterback.

He kept himself academically eligible, despite not getting to play. Solomon suited up every Friday, watching and encouraging his teammates from the sideline.

“Oh, 100% I thought about stopping,” he said, reflecting on how difficult that season was. “I knew that I could make an impact on the field if I was playing. We struggled that year and I was like, ‘Man if only I could play.’”

Solomon continued developing a rapport with Chance, taking time after practice multiple times a week to work on catching. That chemistry blossomed their junior year, with Rejoice finishing 11-2 and making the playoffs.

After watching Chance commit to Montana State this summer, the Mortons are working to get Solomon a college offer.

But, for now, the family is just happy to be a part of Rejoice's team.

"I could feel the Holy Spirit," Darick said. "I knew this is exactly what needs to happen."