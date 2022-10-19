Meet Jamarian Ficklin, an avid film junkie becoming the next great QB in Oklahoma

Justin Ficklin held his newborn son in his palm.

He gazed down toward the child – named Jamarian – and only one thing came to mind.

“He looks like an itty-bitty bird,” the father said.

That name would stick. It would have its iterations over the years. First, just “bird” then “J-Byrd” and finally “Byrd” but growing up, it just stuck.

His son’s legs were long and skinny as a child. He was slightly undersized. As Ficklin recalls, he just looked like a bird.

He was fast like one too.

That bird has grown up now. Most people know him just as Jamarian Ficklin, the starting sophomore quarterback for Muskogee High School’s undefeated football team that plays Friday night in an important Class 6AII-1 matchup at Booker T. Washington. After getting the nod to be the Roughers’ starter last season as a freshman – an achievement nobody in the town of 37,000 can remember happening in the past – Ficklin’s been heralded as one of the best quarterback prospects in the state.

And, he’s just getting started. “This year, we gained a lot more confidence through the summer,” Jamarian said. Film critic It’s become a weekly event in the Ficklin household. Whether it be NFL, college football or Jamarian’s games, the father-son duo love to sit down and dissect film.

“With him being a quarterback, we kind of bounce things off each other and we sit in the house and watch his next opponent,” Justin said. “We’ll sit there and look at things, and I’ll look at things from a defensive perspective and kind of just tell him, ‘This is what I do, this is what I’d do if I’m the defensive coach.’ It gives him things to kind of, you know, look forward to.”

Justin, a former college linebacker who played at East Central Community College in Mississippi and Bacone College in Muskogee, loves to analyze defenses.

Jamarian enjoys the offensive side. He even takes it a step further, studying past NFL players like Michael Vick in his spare time.

“Lefties and mobile quarterbacks,” said Jamarian, who is also a southpaw. “The flick of the wrist, a nice deep ball, all of it.”

Their tradition dates back to Jamarian’s youth football days, and other than traveling together for games, it has become the pair’s primary source for bonding time.

“It has become one of our things,” Justin said.

Those analytic conversations even carry over into the games. Justin laughed when talking about it, but he always makes sure to send a halftime text message to Jamarian about what he sees on the field.

Whether Ficklin missed a read, didn’t tuck the ball when he should have or there’s a defensive gap Ficklin doesn’t see, Justin makes sure he knows about it.

“By halftime I’ve probably wrote out a long text message,” he said with a laugh. “He’s the type of quarterback; he will not use his legs unless he just has to. He feels like there’s no throw on the field he can’t make, so it gets frustrating for me.”

Refining skills

Jamarian had always loved playing baseball.

He was a center fielder, capable of covering major ground with his speed. One of Justin’s favorite memories of his son was from baseball – where on a deep hit that looked like it could land over Jamarian’s head, he sprawled out for a catch.

But, this spring, Jamarian stopped playing. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder wanted to prioritize improving his speed in the offseason. So, instead of playing baseball, Jamarian opted for track.

It was all short distance, with Jamarian competing in the 200-meter race and the 4x4 relay.

Speed had never been an issue for Jamarian growing up. In youth football, he was always one of the fastest players on the team, taking snaps at running back.

In those early years, Justin thought his son had the intangibles of a wide receiver, until he saw him throw a ball.

But, after his freshman season, Jamarian noticed he was being timid with his rushing abilities. He wasn’t trusting himself to run. So, he focused on becoming faster. This season, he’s already eclipsed his rushing totals from his freshman year, tallying 186 yards this season compared to 150.

“I started to gain a lot more trust and confidence to do what I wanted to do,” Jamarian said.

Jamarian also added weight this offseason, jumping from 170 pounds to 185 during the winter and spring months.

Recruitment was also a major factor in Jamarian’s offseason. Whether attending camps, learning about the process from Muskogee’s recruitment coordinator or talking with coaches, Jamarian prioritized that.

It landed him his first college offer from Florida A&M.

“It really opened my eyes like, ‘There are people actually watching me,’” Jamarian said. “When I got that offer, I got really happy, I started jumping around.”

Justin could only describe the feeling as excitement for his son.

“We both were just sitting there with our out mouths dropped,” he said.

Jamarian also possesses an offer from Grambling State but is receiving interest from other Division I programs.

Starting early

Jamarian showed no emotion when the news was delivered to him.

But on the inside, he was anxious. “He was nervous to show how nervous he really was,” Justin said.

As only a freshman, Muskogee coach Travis Hill informed Jamarian he was the team’s starting quarterback. After going through preseason practice, Hill decided to take the risk.

“We went through a long process,” Hill said. “We felt like we could protect him a little bit as a freshman in certain ways.”

The Roughers hadn’t started a freshman quarterback since 2012, when Quintahj Cherry started because of injury. But, no one can remember the last time a freshman was named the starter at the beginning of the season.

“I was intimidated a little bit through the first three games, but I knew I had to tell myself to slow the game down so I could understand what I’m doing,” Jamarian said.

In just his second start, a 21-13 loss against Bentonville West, Jamarian said he started to settle into the circumstances.

“That’s when I started to understand that I’m an actual ball player,” he said. “I can do whatever I needed to on the field because I knew nobody can stop me when I wanted to be that person.”

And be that person Jamarian was. By the fifth game, a 49-14 win against Bartlesville, 300-yard games were becoming a trend for Jamarian.

While the Roughers finished the season 2-8, Jamarian was a bright spot, throwing for 2,354 yards and 20 touchdowns just 10 games into his career.

In 2022, Muskogee possesses an untainted 7-0 record. Jamarian has eclipsed his touchdowns from last year already – 29 compared to 20 – and is on pace to do the same with his yards.

And, Hill says this is just the start.

“He’s going to be a man amongst boys this time next year,” Hill said.