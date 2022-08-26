Meet Cord Nolan, the hard-hitting freshman linebacker dominating on Bixby's defense

Bixby football’s two-deep depth chart is color-coordinated by class.

The page is dominated by yellows and blues — representing seniors and juniors respectively — with a touch of red sprinkled across sheet for sophomores.

But one green stripe runs across the page. Underneath Jersey Robb’s name in the middle linebacker column is Cord Nolan’s name — highlighted in green to signify he’s a freshman.

It’s the only splash of green on the paper. The freshman middle linebacker, who turned 15 years old two months ago, has become the next wunderkind on the Spartans defense.

And on Thursday night, he delivered. During Bixby’s 49-14 rout of Owasso at H.A Chapman Stadium, Nolan proved why he deserves to start on a Spartans team that has won 50 consecutive games, recording a crucial red-zone sack and a powerful tackle-for-loss against the Rams.

“I just go hard every game,” said Nolan, as sweat profusely rolled down his face after the game. “I know I’ve been working my tail off all summer, our whole team has, and we know we’re prepared.”

Remaining confident, but not cocky, is the key to playing as a freshman, Nolan said. Getting over the mental obstacles is the hardest part, and on Thursday night one of the biggest obstacles was playing in front of 21,500 fans, one of the largest opening night crowds in Oklahoma high school history.

There was also the weight of keeping Bixby’s winning streak intact, a streak Nolan’s brother, Connor Nolan, helped build when he was the Spartans kicker for four years.

“Yeah, you’re going to have nerves, but once you get out here, it’s just another football game,” he said.

A native of Bixby and self-described country boy, Nolan has played football since the first grade, always at linebacker and tight end, but without hesitation he admits he favors defense.

Nolan wasn’t the only Bixby defender to shine Thursday evening. Six seconds into the second half, linebacker Sam McCormick intercepted a pass from Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham, returning it 20 yards for a touchdown.

Junior defensive lineman Kason Hatley anchored the front line for Bixby, halting any rushing game the Rams tried to muster without injured starting running back Emery Neeley. The defense maintained constant pressure of Willingham, often forcing him to scramble out of the pocket.

“We felt them giving up a little bit,” said Robb about the halftime adjustments Bixby made. “We knew we had to bring up our energy, and it worked. They started dropping and we picked up pretty good.”

Perhaps the most important plays came from the Bixby defense in the red zone. In three first-half trips to the red zone, Owasso scored only seven points. The Spartans defense forced the Rams into attempting two field goals, and both times Owasso's Jake Adams missed.

“We had several goal-line stands and I think that was big,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.

In 2021, the Spartans defense held opponents to an average of 11 points a game, a number the unit hopes to repeat this season. Holding Owasso’s offense to two touchdowns is a good start.

But for now, Nolan and the rest of his teammates are focused on doing their jobs.

“Just work hard,” Nolan said. “Every rep that I get on the field I’ll do it as hard as I can. I’m not going to play every snap, I’m a freshman, but I’m still going to get a bunch of snaps.

“I’ve just got to be ready to come in.”