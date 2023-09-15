Playing for the first time at home in nearly a year, McLain set the tone early as Dennis Nolan returned the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Titans the quick 7-0 lead.

McLain celebrated its homecoming with a dominating 52-10 win over Memorial. The Titans improved their record to 2-1 on the season.

“That’s something that was needed for this group,” McLain head coach Willie Ponder said following the win. “We took a tough one last week. This is something that helps build and we’re trying to build something here.”

McLain commanded the game with its special teams and defense in its 42-point victory. Three of its eight touchdowns were scored on kickoff and punt returns. On defense, McLain’s Malachi Jones returned a 39-yard interception for a touchdown and another three scores happened following Memorial turnovers.

By halftime, the Titans were well on their way to a homecoming win with a 52-3 lead.

The second half – played on a running clock – quickly flew by as it only saw the score update once. A 57-yard reception by Kamarion Norton Walker helped give the Chargers their sole touchdown of the game.

“We’re trying to score on all phases of the game,” Ponder said on McLain’s unconventional scoring. “Defensively, offensive and on special teams.”

This year’s homecoming was also a bit more special than usual for McLain, as it served as its first home game since a Sept. 2022 deadly shooting resulted in one death and three injuries. Following the shooting, McLain played its final five games of last season on the road as opposing schools refused to play at Melvin Driver Stadium due to safety concerns

The one death in the shooting was 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough, who was part of McLain’s football team. Upperclassmen like senior Nia Parker – who scored on a 56-yard punt return four minutes into the game – used Friday’s win to honor the memory of his late friend.

“(This game) meant a lot to me because it brought up memories of my brother Terron,” Parker said. “It brings back a lot. It hurt me inside because he really should be on this field with us today. It means a lot to me so I knew I had to come out and get the dub.”

Ponder added: “Terron was a very important part of this team. A lot of guys played with a lot of emotion out there. Terron was a good kid. He’s supposed to be out here today. He was part of the senior group with these guys.”

After an emotional night that featured a mixture of feelings, McLain will look to turn the page as it prepares for District 4A-3 play when it welcomes Catoosa for a home game on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“Just keep watching McLain,” Parker said. “We’ll just keep showing out. Play after play; day after day… We’re going to keep fighting the rest of the year.”

MCLAIN 52, MEMORIAL 10

McLain: 19;33;0;0 – 52

Memorial: 0;3;7;0 – 10

SCORING PLAYS

ML: Nolan 80 return (Gordon kick)

ML: Parker 56 return (XP missed)

ML: Simmons 3 run (XP missed)

M: Reyes 40 FG

ML: Simmons 91 return (XP missed)

ML: Jones 39 interception (Gordon kick)

ML: Morgan 5 pass from Tims (Gordon kick)

ML: Thomas 3 run (XP missed)

ML: Washington 49 pass from Tims (Gordon kick)

M: Norton Walker 57 pass from Friday (Reyes kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – ML 15, M 18; Rushes-Yard – ML 16-61, M 27-71; Comp-Att-Int – ML 7-9-0, M 4-14-2; Passing Yards – ML 113, M 81; Fumbles-Lost – ML 0-0, M 3-3; Penalty Yards – ML 7-70, M 3-30; Total Yards – ML 174, M 152; Punts-Avg – ML 1-12, M 1-31

