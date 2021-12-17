McAlester dominates District 5A-3's top football honors

State runner-up McAlester captured three of District 5A-3's top honors that were announced Thursday.
Junior running back/safety Erik McCarty was voted by 5A-3 coaches as the most valuable player, Forrest Mazey was the coach of the year and senior linebacker Chase Faber as the defensive player of the year after leading the Buffaloes to a 13-1 record and district title.
McCarty had 2,005 rushing yards, 104 tackles and 40 touchdowns. Faber had 144 tackles with five sacks.
Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm was selected as the offensive player of the year. Hamm passed for 1,878 yards and 24 TDs to help the Tigers post a 10-2 record and reach the quarterfinals.
5A-3 ALL-DISTRICT
MVP: Erik McCarty, McAlester
Offensive POY: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Defensive POY: Chase Faber, McAlester
Coach of the year: Forrest Mazey, McAlester
Position players of the year
QB: Macuric Demry, Rogers. RB: Jaylon Orange, Shawnee. WR: Mason Ford, Coweta. TE: Cale Prather, McAlester; OL: Avion Simon, McAlester. DL: Garrett Shumway, McAlester. ILB: Samuel Anderson, Shawnee. OLB: Kai Livesay, Bishop Kelley. CB: Killian Barnes, McAlester. S: Cade Denton, Coweta. K: Kobe Clark, McAlester; P. Cole Davis. Injured POY: Gage Mullins, McAlester; Ka-Juan Richards, East Central; Na'kylan Starks, Coweta.
First team
Offense
QB: Trent Boatright, McAlester. RB: Francisco Avila, Durant; Will Mason, Coweta. WR: Lleyton Bass, McAlester; Ashton Zellars, Kelley; Rashaun Jamison, Rogers; Deangelo Gibbs, Edison. OL: Brayan Martinez, Durant; Lane Williams, Shawnee; Cash Hudson, Kelley; Caleb Phillips, Coweta; Braden Kirkland, Shawnee. TE: Jake Raawlings, Kelley.
Defense
DL: Jaxxin Smith, McAlester; Jonathon Warrior, Edison; Adrian Johnson, East Central; Carson Flannery, Coweta. LB: Emmon Simpkins, Rogers; Landon Davis-Barkus, Shawnee; Lerenzo Fagan, East Central; Michael Fletcher, Coweta. DB: Greg Quintana, McAlester; Nate Maledon, Coweta; Will Benton, Kelley; Corey Rowland, Edison.
Special teams
Davonte Pruitt, Rogers.
Second team
Offense
QB: Will Pickard, Kelley; Luke Parish, Edison; Cunu Fields, East Central. RB: Dakota Moton, McAlester; JT Whorton, Kelley. OL: Kade Hemmerling, Sean Woods and Kaseon Whitely, McAlester; Charles Jones, Rogers; Maverick McCollough and Luke Morgan, Coweta; Grant Cyran and Charlie Dionisio, Kelley; Braxton Drummond, Edison; Braiden Lamberson and Mitchell Cunningham, East Central.
TE: Racer Harkins, McAlester; Edriece Anderson, Rogers; Zane White, Durant.
Defense
DL: Servhant Counsellor, Rogers; Deacon Peterson, Coweta; Evan Walker, Kelley; Nalyshua Perez, Shawnee.
LB: Zac Friestad, McAlester; Denarque Cherry, Rogers; Nate Long, Coweta; Parker Lidd and Andrew Payne, Kelley.
DB: Jordan Webb and AJ Forte, Rogers; Kamare Lyons, Edison; Demonte Wilson, East Central; Dawson Bowman, Durant.
Special teams
Caden Lesnau, McAlester.