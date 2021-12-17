McAlester dominates District 5A-3's top football honors

State runner-up McAlester captured three of District 5A-3's top honors that were announced Thursday.

Junior running back/safety Erik McCarty was voted by 5A-3 coaches as the most valuable player, Forrest Mazey was the coach of the year and senior linebacker Chase Faber as the defensive player of the year after leading the Buffaloes to a 13-1 record and district title.

McCarty had 2,005 rushing yards, 104 tackles and 40 touchdowns. Faber had 144 tackles with five sacks.

Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm was selected as the offensive player of the year. Hamm passed for 1,878 yards and 24 TDs to help the Tigers post a 10-2 record and reach the quarterfinals.

5A-3 ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Erik McCarty, McAlester

Offensive POY: Gage Hamm, Coweta

Defensive POY: Chase Faber, McAlester

Coach of the year: Forrest Mazey, McAlester

Position players of the year