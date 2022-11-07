McAlester-Collinsville, Sapulpa-Grove, Berryhill-Verdigris highlight playoff-opening matchups in Week 11

All first-round playoff games at 7 p.m. Friday

1. Class 5A: No. 7 McAlester at No. 6 Collinsville

The outlook: A rematch of Collinsville’s 42-35 win in last year’s state title game.

Records: McAlester 8-2, Collinsville 9-1

Key players: McAlester’s Erik McCarty, an OU commit, had 31 rushes for 268 yards and four touchdowns plus 13 tackles in last year’s final. This season, he has been limited by injuries at times but has 1,006 rushing-receiving yards and 18 TDs plus 71 tackles. The Buffaloes’ quarterback is Caden Lesnau, who has passed for 1,580 yards and 19 TDs. Collinsville’s Hudson Henslick has caught 59 passes for 1,091 yards and 12 TDs. Cardinals QB Kaden Rush has passed for 24 TDs and more than 2,000 yards. Blake Gilkey had three TD runs in the Cardinals’ 28-21 victory over Claremore last week and has 15 TDs overall for the season.

Notable: The OSSAA announced that all military veterans — either active duty, retired, reserve or national guard — and a guest will be admitted free to any playoff game Friday. Free admission can be obtained at the gate by showing a military ID card, or driver’s license that shows military status.

Series history: McAlester leads 3-1, including a 29-9 win in a 2012 playoff opener — their last meeting before last year’s final. McAlester swept district games in 2010 and ‘11.

2. 5A: No. 10 Sapulpa at No. 2 Grove

Outlook: Nine of undefeated Grove’s 10 wins have been by at least 21 points. Sapulpa finished fourth in its district after losing a three-way tiebreaker for second. The Chieftains’ last playoff win came as a fourth-place qualifier — in 2005 at Jenks.

Records: Sapulpa 7-3, Grove 10-0

Key matchup: Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford against Sapulpa’s defense. The Ridgerunners’ one close game this year came when Wagoner shut down Crawford, who has 2,096 rushing-receiving yards and 33 TDs this season. The Chieftains are prepared well for Crawford after facing McAlester’s Erik McCarty two weeks ago. Sapulpa’s offense received a boost with last week’s return of running back Marco Smith, who raced for a 60-yard TD on his first carry at East Central. The starting QBs have similar stats. Sapulpa’s Colton Howard has thrown for 2,015 yards and 31 TDs while Grove’s Carson Trimble has passed for 2,012 yards and 28 TDs — half to Hagen Hacker.

Notable: Sapulpa’s losses were to 6AII No. 6 Sand Springs, 5A No. 1 Coweta and 5A No. 3 Del City. The Chieftains’ top victory was over 5A No. 7 McAlester.

Series history: This is their first meeting.

3. 3A: Berryhill at No. 4 Verdigris

The outlook: Berryhill is not the typical fourth-place district finisher. The Chiefs narrowly lost a three-way tiebreaker for second in 3A-3 and defeated Verdigris 28-10 last year.

Records: Berryhill 5-4, Verdigris 9-1

Key players: Berryhill — Connor Payne is coming off his best start after passing for 295 yards and three TDs against Seminole last week. In five games, Payne is 61-of-87 for 883 yards and seven TDs. Ethan Stites, who had the go-ahead 64-yard TD run against Verdigris last year, has rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 TDs. Another back, Mikiah Stevens, had 177 rushing-receiving yards and three TDs last week. Verdigris — Reese Roller has 15 sacks. Mason Mittasch has rushed for 1,051 yards and nine TDs. The Cardinals’ offense has averaged 70.5 points in the two games since senior QB Dylan White returned to the lineup. White has a 3-1 career record against Berryhill.

Series history: Berryhill leads 8-3. Verdigris won three in a row before last year’s game, starting with a 35-21 victory that snapped the Chiefs’ 39-game regular-season winning streak in a showdown for a district title in 2019. In 2020, Verdigris won 31-14 in Week 5 and 27-21 in the playoffs as White passed for three TDs.

4. 2A: Pawhuska at No. 10 Victory Christian

The outlook: These teams have split two entertaining regular-season games over the previous two years. Pawhuska won 60-47 in 2020 while Victory prevailed 39-33 in overtime last season.

Records: Pawhuska 6-4, Victory Christian 7-3

Key players: Pawhuska QB Todd Drummond has passed for 3,156 yards and 26 TDs this season. Victory Christian RB Judah Byrams has 1,038 rushing yards and 17 TDs over the last six games.

5. 2A: Sperry at No. 6 Claremore Sequoyah

The outlook: Sperry has the confidence to pull off an upset after four consecutive wins in this rivalry.

Records: Sperry 6-4; Claremore Sequoyah 9-1

Key players: Sperry — QB Brady Benham has accounted for 1,930 yards and 23 TDs. RB Walker McCause has 690 rushing yards and 13 TDS. Sequoyah — QB Landon Gilbreath has accounted for 1,725 yards and 26 TDs. RB Logan Hattaway has rushed for 1,335 yards and 12 TDs.

Series history: Sequoyah leads 19-13, but its last win was 41-7 in 2016. Sequoyah has won both playoff meetings, 16-14 in 1995 and 26-22 in 1993.







Best of the rest

6AI: Edmond North (3-7) at No. 4 Jenks (8-2): Edmond North’s last playoff win over a Tulsa-area team (Owasso) was in 2003. Edmond North’s last playoff win against any team (Edmond Memorial) was in 2013.

6AI: No. 10 Norman (3-7) at No. 7 Broken Arrow (4-6): Broken Arrow has won all 10 previous meetings, including 28-13 last year.

6AI: No. 9 Westmoore (3-7) at No. 6 Owasso (6-4): The host Rams’ playoff run to a state title in 2017 began with a 37-16 victory over Westmoore.

6AII: Tahlequah (3-7) at No. 7 Ponca City (5-5): The Wildcats, hosting their first playoff game since 1986, look for their first playoff win in 36 years.

5A: Bishop Kelley (5-5) at No. 3 Del City (8-2): Del City’s only two losses were by one point, each in overtime. Kelley has won five of its past seven.

5A: Claremore (5-5) at No. 1 Coweta (10-0): Coweta won their last playoff meeting, 34-7 in 2004.

4A: No. 10 Ada (7-3) at No. 4 Wagoner (7-3): Ada has an Oklahoma-record 19 state titles, but none since 1996. Wagoner has five state titles in the past 11 years.

3A: Bristow (6-4) at No. 1 Lincoln Christian (9-1): Bristow has defeated a district champion this year, No. 4 Verdigris.

3A: No. 8 Muldrow (8-2) at No. 5 Cascia Hall (8-2): They have one common opponent — Berryhill. Cascia won 28-21 over Berryhill, which beat Muldrow by the same score. Cascia won their last meeting, 28-14 in 2013.

2A: No. 9 Vinita (8-2) at Kiefer (9-1): Vinita has one playoff win since 2007 and Kiefer’s last playoff win was in 2015.

2A: Beggs (6-4) at No. 2 Rejoice Christian (10-0): Rejoice defeated Beggs 70-16 in Week 2, avenging a 74-48 loss last year.