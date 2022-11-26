McAlester advances to title tilt after 39-29 win over OKC McGuinness

JENKS — Just a few moments after McAlester sealed a trip to the Class 5A state title game Saturday night, injured standout Buffaloes running back and OU commit Erik McCarty hugged his replacement, Blaze Baugh.

McCarty said to Baugh, “You’re a beast.”

Baugh certainly was as he carried 24 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the fifth-ranked Buffaloes past No. 3 Oklahoma City McGuinness 39-29 in the semifinals at Allan Trimble Stadium.

“Everybody dreams about doing something that big,” Baugh said.

McAlester (11-2) advances to play No. 2 Carl Albert at 1 p.m. next Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Entering the night, Baugh, who joined the Buffaloes after playing previously for Talihina, which does not have a varsity team in 2022, had only rushed for 393 yards and three TDs this season. His previous highs in a game were 10 carries and 80 yards.

“When you have so many backs you don’t really get to see the full tilt of what he can do,” McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said. “He’s a bowling ball. He’s hard to tackle.”

Baugh was filling in for McCarty, who suffered a torn ACL last week against Piedmont.

With McAlester leading by 3, Baugh sealed the win with an 18-yard TD run with 1:11 left after Brayden Bumphus’ interception.

That series of events ensured that McAlester would not suffer a heartbreaking loss in the final moments as it did in its two previous playoff matchups with McGuinness in the past decade.

Baugh ignited McAlester’s comeback from an early 15-0 deficit with a 52-yard TD run as he spun out of a tackle at midfield and then raced to the end zone late in the first quarter.

McGuinness (11-2) countered early in the second quarter as JP Spainer scored on a 27-yard run for a 22-7 lead.

With 4:21 left in the half, the Buffaloes cut their deficit to 22-15 on Bumphus’ 14-yard pass to Malachi Wrice on fourth-and-goal and then Bumphus added a 2-point run after a McGuinness penalty.

McAlester’s Zach Rogers recovered a McGuinness fumble at the Buffaloes 43 and that led to the tying TD on quarterback Caden Lesnau’s 23-yard run after his 22-yard pass to Owen Russell converted a fourth-and-19 fake punt.

The Buffaloes opened the third quarter with Trenton Greer’s 26-yard field goal that snapped the 22-22 halftime tie.

Three minutes later, Baugh added a 23-yard TD run for a 32-22 lead.

With 1:06 left in the third, McGuinness cut its deficit to 32-29 on Mike Taffe’s third TD of the night, a 1-yard run. But for the most part, the Buffaloes contained Taffe, one of 5A’s top running backs, as he was held to 86 yards on 20 carries.

The Buffaloes’ offense chewed up most of the fourth quarter and the defense came up with three big stops to close out the victory.

“When it was down 15-0 it would’ve been easy to quit,” Mazey said. “Especially with your star player hurt.”

But Baugh’s performance fueled a comeback and he seemed to get stronger as the game went along.

“He is built freakishly, he’s a grown man, I’m proud of him,” Mazey said. “He was a truck tonight, a Mack truck.”

MCALESTER 39, MCGUINNESS 29

McGuinness 15 7 7 0 — 29

McAlester 7 15 10 7 — 39

First quarter

MCG — Mike Taffe 13 run (Will Kilgallon kick), 4:45

MCG — Taffe 6 run (Kazeyn Bird pass from Andrew Elder), 2:32

MCA — Blaze Baugh 52 run (Trenton Greer kick), :40

Second quarter

MCG — JP Spainer 27 run (Kilgallon kick), 10:04

MCA — Malachi Wrice 14 pass from Brayden Bumphus (Bumphus run), 4:21

MCA — Caden Lesnau 23 run (Greer kick), 2:09

Third quarter

MCA — FG, Greer 26, 7:23

MCA — Baugh 23 run (Greer kick), 4:28

MCG — Taffe 1 run (Kilgallon kick), 1:06

Fourth quarter

MCA — Baugh 18 run (Greer kick), 1:11

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — MCG 14, MCA 20 Rushes-Yards — MCG 26-124, MCA 52-417 Comp-Att-Int — MCG 14-26-2, MCA 11-20-0. Passing Yards — MCG 161, MCA 112. Fumbles-Lost — MCG 1-1, MCA 1-1. Penalty Yards — MCG 4-35, MCA 9-70. Total Yards — MCG 285, MCA 529. Punts-Avg. — MCG 3-28.0, MCA 1-24.0.