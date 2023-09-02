COWETA – Mattson Swanson supercharged Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner with a big first half to help the Bulldogs outlast county rival Coweta, 24-7 before a packed house at Tiger Field on Friday night.

It was the first game of the season for Wagoner while Coweta lost for the second straight week.

The Bulldogs were not too sharp until Swanson raced 66 yards on an unusual punt return with 10:35 left in the half. The wide receiver also caught seven first-half passes for 60 yards. He ended the night with 128 yards of total offense.

Wagoner took a first-quarter lead on a 28-yard field goal by Logan Bloxsom with 7:24 showing.

Coweta responded on the ensuing kickoff. Senior LoLo Bell raced 95 yards for the score. Landon Stephens’ extra point with 7:09 on the clock made it a 7-3 lead.

That’s when Swanson took over. While in punt formation, his Bulldog teammate fumbled the ball.

Swanson saw it on the ground, picked it up and raced 66 yards for the eventual go-ahead touchdown. After Bloxsom’s point after, it was 10-7 Wagoner.

“I just picked up the ball and ran it back,” Swanson said. “I had to run extra hard to get through it.”

Bulldog quarterback Kale Charboneau scored from 4 yards with 9:07 left in the third. Bloxsom was good on the PAT for a 17-7 margin.

Trenton Edwards raced 13 yards for the final score of the game with 6:02 in the third. Bloxsom’s kick made it 24-7.

“Defensively, I saw the potential tonight,” coach Dale Condict said. “We had a lot of rust out there, but we made great plays on special teams. We need to minimize penalties, but I am proud of the effort.”

WAGONER 24, COWETA 7

Wagoner 3 7 14 0 – 24

Coweta 7 0 0 0 – 7

W — FG, Bloxsom 28

C — Bell 95 kickoff return (Stephens kick)

W— Swanson 66 punt return (Bloxsom kick)

W — Charboneau 4 run (Bloxsom kick)

W — Edwards 13 run (Bloxsom kick)