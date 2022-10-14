Mason Willingham leads Owasso past Yukon, 36-17

YUKON -- For the first time this season, Owasso has won consecutive football games.

Senior quarterback Mason Willingham accounted for 288 yards and four touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Rams past Yukon 36-17 in a District 6AI-2 matchup at Miller Stadium.

Willingham completed 17-of-26 passes for 226 yards and three TDs. He also had 12 rushes for 62 yards.

It was a see-saw game until Willingham led the Rams (3-4, 2-2) on a seven-play, 58-yard drive in the final moments of the first half. Willingham finished the drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Tariek Johnson with 15 seconds left to give Owasso a 21-17 lead.

The Rams opened the second half by adding to their lead with a safety as a fumble was knocked out of the end zone. Owasso then improved its lead to 29-17 on Willingham's 2-yard TD run.

Owasso finished the scoring with Willingham's 69-yard TD pass to Anthony Hills.

The Rams, who had three scoring drive of at least 10 plays, outgained the Millers 444 yards to 215.

After the teams traded TDs in the first quarter, Yukon (1-6, 0-4) took a 10-7 lead on Ethan Nakolo's 44-yard field goal. Owasso answered with Willingham's 13-yard TD swing pass to J'Kharri Thomas for a 14-10 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Late in the half, Yukon's Lucas Jones recovered a fumble at Owasso's 7 and the Millers cashed it in as Karson Holman scored on a 3-yard TD run with 1:39 left, but Willingham then answered with a drive that put the Rams in command.

OWASSO 36, YUKON 17

Owasso;7;14;8;7;--;36

Yukon;7;10;0;0;--;17

O: Hall 3 run (Everett kick)

Y: Eakers 1 run (Nakolo kick)

Y: FG, Nakolo 44

O: Thomas 13 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

Y: Holman 3 run (Nakolo kick)

O: Johnson 6 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

O: Safety, fumble out of end zone

O: Willingham 2 run (conversion failed)

O: Hills 69 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)