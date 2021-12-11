Marlow wins 2A state title over Washington for first gold ball since 1964

EDMOND — Kyle Wilson caught the go-ahead touchdown pass and blocked a key extra point to help second-ranked Marlow defeat No. 1 Washington 17-13 in the Class 2A state football championship game Saturday night before a crowd of 5,500 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.
Marlow (15-0) won its first state title since 1964. Washington (14-1), the 2A runner-up for the second year in a row, fell short in its attempt for its first championship since 1996.
Washington outgained Marlow 307-132 yards, but committed all three turnovers.
The final turnover sealed the outcome as William Hewitt recovered Cole Scott's fumble on a first down at the Marlow 25 with 1:30 left, allowing the Outlaws to run out the clock.
Washington chewed up most of a scoreless first quarter with a 16-play, 72-yard drive that ended with an interception by Marlow's Avrey Payne.
Marlow then took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Jace Gilbert's 13-yard TD run. Washington answered with a 17-play, 78-drive that ended when Kade Norman scored the tying 1-yard TD run with 1:59 left in the first half.
But Marlow then drove 49 yards in eight plays, capped by Gilbert's 6-yard TD pass to Wilson with four seconds left for a 14-7 halftime lead.
Washington scored early in the third quarter on Scott's 62-yard run, but Wilson blocked the extra point to keep Marlow ahead 14-13.
Gilbert kicked a 33-yard field goal with 8:12 remaining.
Scott had 33 rushes for 224 yards.
MARLOW 17, WASHINGTON 13
Washington;0;7;6;0;—;13
Marlow;0;14;0;3;—;17
MAR: Jace Gilbert 13 run (Gilbert kick)
WAS: Kade Norman 1 run (Sam Hegeman kick)
MAR: Kyle Wilson 6 pass from Gilbert (Gilbert kick)
WAS: Cole Scott 62 run (kick blocked)
MAR: FG, Gilbert 33
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WAS 16, MAR 10; Rushes-Yards — WAS 45-233, MAR 26-67; Comp-Att-Int — WAS 7-13-2, MAR 12-19-0. Passing Yards — WAS 74, MAR 65. Fumbles-Lost — WAS 1-1, MAR 0-0. Penalty Yards — WAS 4-40, MAR 4-40. Total Yards — WAS 307, MAR 132. Punts-Avg. — WAS 3-34.7, MAR 4-44.8.