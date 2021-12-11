Marlow wins 2A state title over Washington for first gold ball since 1964

EDMOND — Kyle Wilson caught the go-ahead touchdown pass and blocked a key extra point to help second-ranked Marlow defeat No. 1 Washington 17-13 in the Class 2A state football championship game Saturday night before a crowd of 5,500 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.

Marlow (15-0) won its first state title since 1964. Washington (14-1), the 2A runner-up for the second year in a row, fell short in its attempt for its first championship since 1996.

Washington outgained Marlow 307-132 yards, but committed all three turnovers.

The final turnover sealed the outcome as William Hewitt recovered Cole Scott's fumble on a first down at the Marlow 25 with 1:30 left, allowing the Outlaws to run out the clock.

Washington chewed up most of a scoreless first quarter with a 16-play, 72-yard drive that ended with an interception by Marlow's Avrey Payne.

Marlow then took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Jace Gilbert's 13-yard TD run. Washington answered with a 17-play, 78-drive that ended when Kade Norman scored the tying 1-yard TD run with 1:59 left in the first half.