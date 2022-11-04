Marco Smith returns from injury to carry Sapulpa past East Central, 47-11

Sapulpa junior tailback Marco Smith’s first game back from an eight-week hiatus went to the tune of three rushing touchdowns on four touches as Sapulpa defeated East Central 47-11 on the road Friday night.

On his first carry since suffering a collarbone injury Week 2 against Bartlesville, the tailback took Class 5A No. 10 Sapulpa’s first play from scrimmage 60 yards for a touchdown through an unrelenting rain.

“It just felt good to be back, you know? I’ve been telling them all week ‘that first touch is going to be a touchdown,’” the team captain said. “I was too fresh not to.”

“It was devastating to him to get hurt like that, and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him to get back in the rehab process,” Sapulpa coach Tim Hill Jr. said. “Getting him back before the playoffs is going to be huge for us. It makes us a completely different ball team.”

The Sapulpa win established the final District 5A-3 standings. In order: No. 1 Coweta, No. 3 Del City, No. 6 McAlester then Sapulpa. The Chieftains (7-3, 4-2) will play at undefeated Grove to open the postseason next week.

Smith totaled 148 rushing yards during a National Weather Service-issued flood advisory. His last carry went for 60 yards a second time to put Sapulpa up 27-3 in the first quarter.

Fellow ballcarrier Cunu Fields, himself a transfer from East Central (1-9, 0-7), scored on a 17-yard play about a minute later. The senior joined the Chieftains before the start of the 2022 season. Scoring on his former team was “pretty sweet.”

Fields ended up under a pile of defenders on the drenched turf on his second and final carry of the game.

“It was fun. We wanted to celebrate like the (Chicago) Bears, you know, sliding in the rain,” Fields said. “But we’ve got to keep it classy, respectful.”

Sapulpa junior quarterback Colton Howard was less respectful. Despite the tough passing conditions, Howard carved a 6-for-7 performance with three passing touchdowns out of the Cardinals’ defense.

He tallied 120 passing yards while connecting with seniors Noah Ferguson, Tre Morrow and Gavin Read for touchdowns. Morrow finished the game with three catches for 82 yards.

Save a 37-yard field goal from Andrew Chavez’s right foot, the Chieftains kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard and never failed to reach the end zone en route to a 47-3 halftime lead.

The rain dissipated into a mist by the start of the third quarter and with it left Sapulpa’s scoring monsoon. Holt retired Howard, Morrow and Smith. Sophomore quarterback Luke Meacham entered the game with a running clock working in his favor.

East Central quarterback Veshion Arps scored the Cardinals’ lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard keeper. Chavez, who caught four passes for 75 yards Friday, scored the 2-point conversion on a holder-kicker option play.

The Chieftains closed the season on a three-game winning streak. Sapulpa upset McAlester 28-27 last Friday.

“We’re starting to play our best football right before playoffs. We’ll make a deep run if we connect it on all cylinders,” Smith said. “It’s going to be exciting to watch.”

“It’s taken a lot of game time for them to really start gelling together. We’re really starting to do it right now. We’re going to be a really scary team next week,” Holt said. “I know we’re playing a really great football team. They’ve got a really great running back (Emmanuel Crawford) at Grove, … All that stuff that everybody has in the playoffs, but we do too.

“I think it’s going to be one for the ages next Friday night.”

“We’re ready for that ‘ship, baby,” Fields said.

SAPULPA 47, EAST CENTRAL 11

Sapulpa 34 13 0 0 — 47

East Central 3 0 0 8 — 11

SC — Marco Smith 60 run (Trent Whittaker kick)

SC — Smith 10 run (kick missed)

SC — Noah Ferguson 1 pass from Colton Howard (Whittaker kick)

EC — Andrew Chavez 37 field goal

SC — Smith 69 run (Whittaker kick)

SC — Cunu Fields 17 run (Whittaker kick)

SC — Tre Morrow 32 pass from Howard (2pt failed)

EC — Veshion Arps 22 run (Chavez 2pt)

First Downs — SC 12, EC 4; Rushes-Yards — SC 15-213, EC 17-11; Comp-Att-Int — SC 7-9-1, EC 5-11-0; Passing Yards — SC 126, EC 81; Fum-Lost — SC 0-0, EC 3-2; Penalty Yards — SC 5-45, EC 6-40; Total Yards — SC 339; EC 92; Punts-Avg — SC 0-0.0, EC 3-21.7.