Luke Hasz, four-star Bixby tight end, commits to Razorbacks

Bixby tight end Luke Hasz announced Saturday on Twitter that he will play college football at Arkansas.

“THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!! Home away from home. WOO PIG SOOIE!!” Hasz posted on his Twitter account, with him wearing a No. 5 Razorbacks jersey shown along with a Razorback logo and their stadium.

Hasz, who has more than 30 scholarship offers, committed to Oklahoma in August, but re-opened his recruiting in December after head coach Lincoln Riley left to take that position at Southern Cal.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is ranked as one of the top juniors in Oklahoma and a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.

In 2021, he had 33 receptions for 436 yards and two touchdowns as he helped Bixby win its fourth consecutive Class 6AII state title. As a sophomore in 2020, he had 32 catches for 703 yards and nine TDs.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The earliest that Hasz can sign is in December.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.