COWETA --- Kenny Davis rose his fist in applause, pumping it repetitively in celebration.

The Pyror coach watched as two blue-Tiger defensive lineman wrapped up Coweta running back LoLo Bell. But that brief feeling of satisfaction quickly transitioned into one of anguish.

What should have been a loss of 5 yards, quickly transitioned into missed tackles. Senior quarterback Noah Cooper executed a block on an opposing defensive lineman, allowing Bell to evade the defenders with relative ease.

Bell bounced out right, running 24 yards along the right side for the game’s first touchdown.

“I’m not really) surprised anymore,” Cooper said. “I should have known (he would) score.”

Davis’ practice-week rants entailing repetitive uses of the words, “don’t take your eye off No. 5 (on Coweta),” was to no avail. And in Coweta’s 17-8 victory over Pryor on Friday night at Tiger Field, there was plenty of Bell, and not a lot of stopping him.

“He’s just such an explosive player and he’s extremely hard to game plan around,” Davis said. “Those are just kind of plays where we had it bottled up and (Bell) just kind of out-athleted us there, if you will.”

Prior to the game, Bell anticipated a heavy workload.

Given Coweta (1-2) being down multiple starting offensive linemen and their first-year starting quarterback “learning on the fly” as coach Tim Harper said, Bell knew he’d likely face a daunting task.

And yet the senior running back punished the Pryor defense with 94 all-purpose yards – 55.62% of Coweta’s 169 total yards on the night.

“That’s just Lo Lo,” Cooper said. “He’s different.

“So, so talented that I can’t begin to describe how good he is. It’s like he does things every day that amaze you.”

And while Bell certainly carried his own load in Coweta’s inaugural win of its 2023 campaign, the orange-Tiger defense was a near-perfect complement.

Outside of a six-play scoring drive in the first quarter, highlighted by a 1-yard touchdown run by Pryor’s Julian Espinoza, Coweta’s defense didn’t falter.

“Coweta is always known for its defense… always,” Harper said. “Our kids are hard-nosed. They don’t quit. They’ll play hard, as they always do.”

It was so efficient from start-to-finish, that even when Coweta trailed 8-7 for the second quarter’s entirety, Bell said he didn’t once hold a doubt.

It bent. But it didn’t break.

And eventually, the offense broke through.

A Landon Stephens 35-yard field goal in the third quarter gave Coweta a 10-8 lead. Shortly thereafter, Cooper finalized the night’s scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run, concluding a seven-play scoring drive for Coweta.

Friday night certainly won't end Coweta's woes. Bell, Cooper and others will admit it.

And still, both units rose to the occasion when necessary.

“I think once we get our offensive line straightened up, we’ll have a great (rushing attack) this season,” Bell said. “I think (once we’re healthy), we can be the best offense in 5A. No doubt.”

Coweta will resume play next Friday when it travels to Glenpool for a Week 4 contest while Pryor (1-2) visits Skiatook.

COWETA 17, PRYOR 8

Pryor; 8;0;0;0;-;8

Coweta; 7;0;3;7;-;17

CO: Bell 24 run (Stephens kick)

P: Espinoza 1 run (pass conversion)

CO: FG, Stephens 35

CO: Cooper 1 run (Stephens kick)

Statistics

First Downs – COW 8, PRY 8; Rushes-Yards – COW 25-117, PRY 26-53; Comp-Att-Int – COW 13-24-1, PRY 11-33-2; Pass Yards – COW 52, PRY 175; Fumbles-Lost – COW 2-1, PRY 4-1; Penalties-Yards – COW 10-95, PRY 5-33; Total Yards – COW 169, PRY 228; Punt-Avg – COW 5-48, PRY 5-25.4