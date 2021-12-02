Lincoln Christian's Max Brown, Holland Hall's Zane Woodham headline Class 3A title rematch

That leadership was well illustrated in their two close games this season. In each instance -- at Jones on Sept. 3 and in the semifinals against Heritage Hall last week -- Lincoln fell behind in the final minute, but rallied to win each time. Brown drove Lincoln to Drew Lancaster's winning walk-off field goal against Jones and had the winning 4-yard TD run with 12 seconds left against Heritage Hall after Griffin Dyer's 58-yard kickoff return.

"We have full trust in Max," Lincoln linebacker Tyler Johnson said. "We rally behind him and he's just a great guy to be around and a guy we will fight for."

Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said about Brown, "Their quarterback is really special."

That also describes well Gross' leading rusher and tackler. Woodham has 188 carries for 1,700 yards and 23 TDs. At linebacker, he has 155 tackles, including 22.5 for losses.

"Zane has had a great year," Gross said. "He's one of the best football players and competitors I've seen. He's very aggressive on defense and offensively he’s been a battering ram for us. I think he’s one of the best all-around football players I’ve been around."

Does Woodham ever get tired being on the field for nearly every play unless the game has been decided?