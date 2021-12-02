Lincoln Christian's Max Brown, Holland Hall's Zane Woodham headline Class 3A title rematch

Lincoln Christian's Max Brown and Holland Hall's Zane Woodham have been two of the area's most dominating performers this season.
On Friday afternoon, they will meet as top-ranked Lincoln Christian (13-0) faces defending champion/No. 4 Holland Hall (12-1) at 1 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
It will be a rematch of Holland Hall's 35-7 victory in last year's final -- Lincoln's only loss in the past three years.
Brown, a senior quarterback, is 162-of-220 passing for 2,663 yards and 41 TDs. He also has rushed for 1,169 yards and 19 touchdowns. His totals of 3,732 yards and 60 touchdowns are even more impressive because he has only played four quarters a few times this year due to Lincoln's many routs. Last year, the Central Michigan commit accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs.
"Max has had a tremendous season," Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. "He’s a great runner and does such a good job in our schemes. He has grown and matured a lot in the passing game.
"He’s got his eyes down field and he’s able to come off the first read and move to the second one, and his footwork has gotten so much better. But the biggest attribute he has is his leadership. The kids want to follow him. They love the way he plays the game, he plays with excitement and joy and that’s instilled in the rest of our team."
That leadership was well illustrated in their two close games this season. In each instance -- at Jones on Sept. 3 and in the semifinals against Heritage Hall last week -- Lincoln fell behind in the final minute, but rallied to win each time. Brown drove Lincoln to Drew Lancaster's winning walk-off field goal against Jones and had the winning 4-yard TD run with 12 seconds left against Heritage Hall after Griffin Dyer's 58-yard kickoff return.
"We have full trust in Max," Lincoln linebacker Tyler Johnson said. "We rally behind him and he's just a great guy to be around and a guy we will fight for."
Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said about Brown, "Their quarterback is really special."
That also describes well Gross' leading rusher and tackler. Woodham has 188 carries for 1,700 yards and 23 TDs. At linebacker, he has 155 tackles, including 22.5 for losses.
"Zane has had a great year," Gross said. "He's one of the best football players and competitors I've seen. He's very aggressive on defense and offensively he’s been a battering ram for us. I think he’s one of the best all-around football players I’ve been around."
Does Woodham ever get tired being on the field for nearly every play unless the game has been decided?
"I guess I get tired at times, but I don’t really think about it," Woodham said. "I love playing – football is what I love to do, it's fun to do and I hate standing on the sideline watching other people. I love cheering on my teammates but I would much rather be out there playing with them. Every time I’m on the field I take it as an opportunity."
Woodham was a big reason why Holland Hall shut down Lincoln's offense in last year's state final as he had a game-high 18 tackles despite playing with a broken hand.
"Whether you’re 100% or not your teammates expect you to be there for them and I believe that, too," Woodham said. "Even if I had something broken right now, it’s your senior year so you might as well go out and have fun."
Brown also wasn't at full health in last year's title game due to an ankle injury.
"I wasn’t 100% going into the game, it's going to be fun just being myself and not having to worry about having an injury and just playing full tilt," Brown said. "But that's not an excuse, Holland Hall played a great game on all cylinders."
Moments after that loss, Brown vowed to return to the championship game.
"We've worked hard to be in this moment," Brown said. "We’ve had a great season and it's been a fun ride."
Lincoln is 39-1 over the past three years and Holland Hall is 24-1 in the past two seasons.
"Lincoln is a great team and I think it will be a great game," Woodham said.