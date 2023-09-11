Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

All games at 7 p.m. Friday

1. Shiloh Christian (Ark.) at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian

The outlook: Lincoln tries to avenge its only regular-season loss since 2018. These teams have combined for 10 state titles in the past 25 years.

Records: Shiloh Christian 2-0, Lincoln Christian 3-0

Key players: Lincoln quarterback Luke Milligan has completed 35-of-50 passes for 659 yards and nine TDs. His top receiver is Malakai Dillard, who has scored on six of his 12 recepions. Shiloh's Bo Williams has 618 rushing yards and 11 TDs in two games.

Notable: Shiloh has won eight state titles since 1998 and was a state runner-up last year in 5A and 2021 in 4A. Lincoln won a 3A state title in 2019, was runner-up in 2020 and '21, and a semifinalist last year. Shiloh coach Tucker Barnard was the World's state coach of the year in 2022 after leading Stillwater to the 6AII title.

Series history: Shiloh won last year 42-35 as Williams scored three TDs. Milligan passed for 254 yards and three TDs. Lincoln was driving for a tying TD before losing a fumble with 1:14 left. Shiloh leads the series 3-0, also winning 14-7 in 2008 and 41-24 in ‘09.

Quotable: Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said, " Bo Williams is special. He runs super hard and is hard to tackle. Their offense plays fast and can get you on your heels. We have to stay off our heels. Our offense needs to control the clock. We're excited to play this game. We'll find out a lot about ourselves."

2. Class 5A No. 9 Grove at 4A No. 1 Wagoner

The outlook: These teams have split intense showdowns the past two years -- both at Grove. Wagoner tries to avenge last year's 28-20 loss.

Records: Grove 2-0, Wagoner 2-0

Key players: Jackson Gain, in his first year as Grove's starting QB, has passed for 481 yards and five TDs in his first two games. His brother, Jacob, caught a 45-yard pass to set up last week's winning field goal against Jay and had the winning TD reception late in the fourth quarter lastyear against Wagoner. For Wagoner, quarterback/linebacker Kale Charboneau ran for three TDs and had 12 tackles in last week's 34-13 win over Tahlequah. Matson Swanson had seven receptions and a punt return for a TD in the opener at Coweta, and had a TD run last week.

Notable: Wagoner will have a ceremony to dedicate the newly renovated west side bleachers and press box at W.L. Odom Field.

Series history: Wagoner had won 11 in a row before Grove's victory last year.

Quotable: Wagoner coach Dale Condict said, “We're making progress, getting a little better every week. We'll have a lot of motivation after what happened last year at Grove."

3. 6A No. 9 Bartlesville at 5A No. 6 Collinsville

The outlook: The Collinsville-Bartlesville series has been filled with exciting games in recent years and this has the potential to be another.

Records: Bartlesville 0-2, Collinsville 2-0

Key players: Bartlesville running back PJ Wallace has 468 rushing-receiving yards and five TDs in his first two games. Collinsviille receiver/safety Hudson Henslick has four TD catches plus a pick-six this season. Henslick had a 91-yard TD catch and a pick-six in lasr year's 35-25 win at Bartlesville.

Series history: Collinsville defeated the Bruins 43-6 in 2021, but the Cardinals' victories in the previous three years were thrillers. Before that, the teams had not played since 1924.

4. Prairie Grove (Ark.) at 3A No. 4 Metro Christian

The outlook: Metro, coming off a 24-7 loss to 4A No. 3 Poteau, faces a Wing-T offense for the second week in a row.

Records: Prairie Grove 2-0, Metro 1-1

Key matchup: Last week, Poteau had possession for 32-plus minutes and its ability to keep the ball away from Metro, along with a strong pass rush, led to Metro being held to 131 passing yards after Jaxson Grimes threw for 398 against NOAH. Conner Hubbs is a key player for Prairie Grove on both sides of the ball. He had 659 rushing yards and 10 TDs last season, and had a pick-six in last week's 44-22 win over Gravette (Ark.)

Notable: Danny Abshier has 227 wins in 31 seasons as Prairie Grove’s coach. Jared McCoy is 155-37 in 16 seasons leading Metro’s program.

Series history: Metro won 41-21 last year at Prairie Grove.

5. 5A No. 4 Claremore at Hilldale

The outlook: Claremore's Braxton Etheridge is showing he's one of the area's top-10 quarterbacks as he has passed for 517 yards and six TDs in the first two games. He will try to keep the Zebras' momentum going against a defense that has allowed only six points this season.

Records: Claremore 2-0, Hilldale 2-0

Key players: Claremore's Gage Deckard had seven catches for 260 yards against Oologah last week and five TDs this season. Hilldale QB Dawson Fields has passed for 289 yards and three TDs

Best of the rest

Edison (1-1) at Catoosa (1-1): Both teams carry momentum after wins last week. Edison won 27-0 last year.

Vinita (1-1) at Sperry (2-0): The host Pirates try to avenge last year's 46-10 loss in their first meeting since 2005.

Fort Gibson (1-1) at Glenpool (1-1): Last year, Glenpool defeated Fort Gibson 48-20.

2A No. 9 Beggs (1-1) at Verdigris (0-2): Beggs leads the all-time series 5-3, but Verdigris won 40-6 last year.

Class A No. 3 Woodland (2-0) at Pawhuska (2-1): Could be a similar wild thriller as Pawhuska's 48-46 win last year at Woodland. The host Huskies play their first home game this season.

