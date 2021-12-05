Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown receives District 3A-3 MVP honor

Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown was announced Sunday as the District 3A-3 football most valuable player.
Brown accounted for 4,093 yards and 61 touchdowns as he led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and Class 3A runner-up finish.
His teammate, safety Logan Farris, was the defensive player of the year while Checotah running back Dontierre Fisher was the offensive player of the year.
ALL-DISTRICT
MVP: Max Brown, Lincoln Christian.
Offense
Player of the year: Dontierre Fisher, Checotah.
QB: Zane Monroe, Locust Grove.
RB: Tanner Mobley, Stigler; Bryson Bigfeather, Westville.
WR: Levi Connors, Lincoln; Zach Florez, Stigler.
OL: Omarion Warrior, Checotah; Tyson Thomas, Lincoln; Brody Buffington, Westville; Shemmel Stephens, Seminole; Carson Turner, Stigler; Noah Gentry, Seminole.
Defense
Player of the year: Logan Farris, Lincoln.
Lineman: Preston Spears, Stigler.
Ends: Tashown Shamel, Locust Grove; Carson East, Lincoln.
ILBs: Brock Butler, Checotah; Trenton Dan, Checotah; Austin Swaim, Stigler.
OLBs: Echota Hummingbird, Tahlequah Sequoyah.
DB: Brendan Rodriguez, Seminole; Dylan Torres, Locust Grove; Jace Davis, Locust Grove; Blake Rogers, Lincoln.
Special teams POY: Daxton Hembree, Westville.
Injured athlete recognition: Denton Braden, Westville; Kayson Flud, Checotah.
Coaches of the year: Cade Shearwood, Stigler; Ed Baker, Westville.
Second team
Checotah: Colton Burnett, DB; Kyler Pouncil and Ty Vison, OL.
Lincoln: Chance Lovelle, DE; Neil Klaus and Connor Nail, LB.
Locust Grove: Ethan Curtis, LB; Brody Wallis, OL,
Seminole: DJ Citizen, WR; Amos Stapp, OL,
Stigler: Cobe Cook, DE; Dawson Jones, WR.
T. Sequoyah: Quin Robbins, DB.
Westville: Kenny Ray Richard, OL; Sebastian Pedraza WR; Derek Tyer, DB.