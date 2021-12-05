 Skip to main content
Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown receives District 3A-3 MVP honor
Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown receives District 3A-3 MVP honor

Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall (copy)

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown accounted for 4,093 yards and 61 TDs this season.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown was announced Sunday as the District 3A-3 football most valuable player.

Brown accounted for 4,093 yards and 61 touchdowns as he led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and Class 3A runner-up finish.

His teammate, safety Logan Farris, was the defensive player of the year while Checotah running back Dontierre Fisher was the offensive player of the year.

ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Max Brown, Lincoln Christian.

Offense

Player of the year: Dontierre Fisher, Checotah.

QB: Zane Monroe, Locust Grove.

RB: Tanner Mobley, Stigler; Bryson Bigfeather, Westville.

WR: Levi Connors, Lincoln; Zach Florez, Stigler.

OL: Omarion Warrior, Checotah; Tyson Thomas, Lincoln; Brody Buffington, Westville; Shemmel Stephens, Seminole; Carson Turner, Stigler; Noah Gentry, Seminole.

Defense

Player of the year: Logan Farris, Lincoln.

Lineman: Preston Spears, Stigler.

Ends: Tashown Shamel, Locust Grove; Carson East, Lincoln.

ILBs: Brock Butler, Checotah; Trenton Dan, Checotah; Austin Swaim, Stigler.

OLBs: Echota Hummingbird, Tahlequah Sequoyah.

DB: Brendan Rodriguez, Seminole; Dylan Torres, Locust Grove; Jace Davis, Locust Grove; Blake Rogers, Lincoln.

Special teams POY: Daxton Hembree, Westville.

Injured athlete recognition: Denton Braden, Westville; Kayson Flud, Checotah.

Coaches of the year: Cade Shearwood, Stigler; Ed Baker, Westville.

Second team

Checotah: Colton Burnett, DB; Kyler Pouncil and Ty Vison, OL.

Lincoln: Chance Lovelle, DE; Neil Klaus and Connor Nail, LB.

Locust Grove: Ethan Curtis, LB; Brody Wallis, OL,

Seminole: DJ Citizen, WR; Amos Stapp, OL,

Stigler: Cobe Cook, DE; Dawson Jones, WR.

T. Sequoyah: Quin Robbins, DB.

Westville: Kenny Ray Richard, OL; Sebastian Pedraza WR; Derek Tyer, DB.

