Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown debuts in All-World rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley,Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
After a bye week, the World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit has 17 rushes for 174 yards, 11 catches for 134 yards and two TDs overall in two games this season. Career totals: 4,047 rushing yards, 100 catches for 1,153 yards, 79 TDs.
2. Andrew Carney,Collinsville, QB, Sr. (2)
Completed 4-of-5 passes for 73 yards and three rushes for 32 yards before leaving early with a knee injury in the second quarter of a 43-7 win over Highway 20 rival Skiatook.
For the season, has 18 carries for 150 yards and two TDs, and is 11-of-19 passing for 240 yards in a 2-0 start. In 2020, accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 touchdowns to help Collinsville post an 11-1 record and reach the 5A semifinals.
3. CJ Brown,Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (3)
After a bye week, OSU commit has 31 rushes for 401 yards and six TDs in two games. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards. Career totals of 4,056 rushing yards, 56 catches for 690 yards, 68 TDs.
4. Chris McClellan,Owasso, DL, Sr. (4)
Through the undefeated Rams’ first three games, has been involved in 13 tackles, has two sacks and eight QB pressures. Had three tackles and a pass knockdown in a 42-3 win over Broken Arrow. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.
5. Oscar Hammond,Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (6)
Caught a 22-yard TD pass against Skiatook and has four TDs overall through two games. Last year, led Class 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
6. Ty Pennington,Sand Springs, QB (10)
After a bye week, has passed for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 2-0 start. Last year, helped lead the Sandites to the 6AII quarterfinals as he completed 147-of-277 passes for 2,268 yards and 14 TDs. Also rushed for 737 yards and 14 TDs.
7. Gage Hamm,Coweta, QB, Sr. (8)
Completed 13-of-22 passes for 162 yards and two TDs in a 42-6 win over Frontenac (Kansas). In 2021, is 32-of-55 passing for 477 yards and six TDs in the Tigers’ 3-0 start. Last year, he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record as he accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 321-of-486, 4,866 yards, 49 TDs, nine interceptions.
8. Gentry Williams,B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (9)
After a bye week, has 11 tackles and one pass breakup on defense during the Hornets’ 2-0 start and has seven catches for 82 yards on offense. Injuries limited the Class of 2022’s top area college recruit to nine games the past two years.
9. Maurion Horn,Broken Arrow, RB/WR/DB, Sr. (5)
Texas Tech commit had four touches for 20 yards plus three tackles against Owasso. For the season, has 149 total yards and six tackles for the 1-2 Tigers. Last year, had 18 rushes for 1,160 yards, 16 receptions for 235 yards and 13 TDs overall.
10. Max Brown,Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (NR)
Central Michigan commit accounted for 397 yards and four TDs in a 49-13 win over Vian. For the season, has completed 46-of-62 passes for 659 yards and nine TDs, and has 48 rushes for 463 yards and four TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World