Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown debuts in All-World rankings

4. Chris McClellan,Owasso, DL, Sr. (4)

Through the undefeated Rams’ first three games, has been involved in 13 tackles, has two sacks and eight QB pressures. Had three tackles and a pass knockdown in a 42-3 win over Broken Arrow. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.

5. Oscar Hammond,Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (6)

Caught a 22-yard TD pass against Skiatook and has four TDs overall through two games. Last year, led Class 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

6. Ty Pennington,Sand Springs, QB (10)

After a bye week, has passed for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 2-0 start. Last year, helped lead the Sandites to the 6AII quarterfinals as he completed 147-of-277 passes for 2,268 yards and 14 TDs. Also rushed for 737 yards and 14 TDs.

7. Gage Hamm,Coweta, QB, Sr. (8)