Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown commits to Florida

Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown announced Monday night on Twitter his commitment to Florida.

Brown, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, committed to Central Michigan last summer. but didn't sign during the early signing period last month. He was also offered recently by the University of Washington.

On Sunday, Brown announced he decommitted from Central Michigan.

Brown is the second Tulsa-area senior headed to the Gators' football program as Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan signed last month with Florida.

Brown, a two-year starter, led Lincoln to two Class 3A football state title games. In 2021, Brown accounted for 4,093 yards and 61 touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished 13-1. He was the District 3A-3 player of the year. Brown completed 167-of-235 passes for 2,750 yards and 41 TDs. He had 173 carries for 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The next signing period starts Feb. 2.

