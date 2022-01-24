 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown commits to Florida
0 Comments
High school football

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown commits to Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall (copy)

Lincoln Christian's Max Brown runs for a 43-yard touchdown in the Class 3A title game last month. Brown accounted for 61 TDs in 14 games in 2021.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Lincoln Christian quarterback Max Brown announced Monday night on Twitter his commitment to Florida.

Brown, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, committed to Central Michigan last summer. but didn't sign during the early signing period last month. He was also offered recently by the University of Washington.

On Sunday, Brown announced he decommitted from Central Michigan.

Brown is the second Tulsa-area senior headed to the Gators' football program as Owasso defensive lineman Chris McClellan signed last month with Florida.

Brown, a two-year starter, led Lincoln to two Class 3A football state title games. In 2021, Brown accounted for 4,093 yards and 61 touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished 13-1. He was the District 3A-3 player of the year. Brown completed 167-of-235 passes for 2,750 yards and 41 TDs. He had 173 carries for 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The next signing period starts Feb. 2.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert