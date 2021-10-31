 Skip to main content
Lincoln Christian moves up to No. 1 in 3A rankings
Tulsa World High School Football Rankings

Lincoln Christian moves up to No. 1 in 3A rankings

Holland Hall vs Lincoln Christian

Senior quarterback Max Brown has led the Lincoln Christian Bulldogs to a 9-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Jenks (1);8-1

2.;Union (2);8-1

3.;Broken Arrow (3);6-3

4.;Mustang (4);6-3

5.;Owasso (5);7-2

6.;Edmond Santa Fe (6);5-4

7. Norman North (7);6-3

8.;Moore (8);6-3

9.;Yukon (--);3-6

10.;Norman (9);4-5

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);9-0

2.;Choctaw (2);7-2

3.;B.T. Washington (3);8-1

4.;Del City (4);8-1

5.;Stillwater (5);7-2

6.;Sand Springs (6);6-3

7.;Edmond Deer Creek (7);7-2

8.;Lawton (8);4-5

9.;Putnam North (9);5-4

10.;Midwest City (10);4-5

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Collinsville (1);9-0

2.;McAlester (2);9-0

3.;MWC Carl Albert (3);6-2

4.;Lawton MacArthur (4);9-0

5.;Guthrie (8);8-1

6.;Coweta (6);8-1

7.;Noble (10);7-2

8.;Ardmore (5);8-1

9.;OKC McGuinness (7);5-4

10.;Pryor (9);7-2

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);9-0

2.;Cushing (2);8-1

3.;Clinton (3);8-1

4.;Poteau (4);8-1

5.;Bethany (6);8-1

6.;Grove (5);8-1

7.;Bristow (7);7-2

8.;Wagoner (8);7-2

9.;Broken Bow (9);8-1

10.;Blanchard (--);7-2

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Lincoln Christian (2);9-0

2.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);8-0

3.;Stigler (4);7-1

4.;Verdigris (6);8-1

5.;Holland Hall (1);8-1

6.;Berryhill (5);7-2

7.;Seminole (7);8-1

8.;Perkins-Tryon (8);7-2

9.;Lone Grove (--);7-2

10.;Plainview (--);6-3

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);9-0

2.;Beggs (2);8-1

3.;Marlow (3);9-0

4.;Okla. Chr. School (4);9-0

5.;Victory Christian (5);7-2

6.;Vian (6);8-1

7.;Eufaula (7);8-1

8.;Rejoice Christian (8);8-1

9.;Crossings Christian (--);7-2

10.;Cascia Hall (--);6-3

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);9-0

2.;Cashion (2);8-1

3.;Gore (3);9-0

4.;Hooker (4);9-0

5.;Fairview (6);9-0

6.;Pawhuska (8);7-2

7.;Tonkawa (7);7-2

8.;Elmore City-Pernell (9);9-0

9.;Mounds (10);8-1

10.;Okemah (5);7-1

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);7-0

2.;Dewar (2);9-0

3.;Davenport (3);9-0

4.;Regent Prep (4);8-1

5.;Pioneer P-V (5);7-1

6.;Velma-Alma (6);9-0

7.;Balko-Forgan (7);8-1

8.;Shattuck (8);7-1

9.;Garber (9);8-1

10. Summit Christian (10);8-1

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);9-0

2.;Timberlake (2);9-0

3.;Waynoka (3);8-1

4.;Tyrone (4);7-1

5.;Maud (5);8-1

6.;Bluejacket (6);*7-2

7.;Sasakwa (7);7-1

8.;Oaks (9);6-3

9.;Midway (10);6-3

10.;Thackerville (--);6-3

*Forfeited two wins

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

