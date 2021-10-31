Lincoln Christian moves up to No. 1 in 3A rankings

Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Jenks (1);8-1
2.;Union (2);8-1
3.;Broken Arrow (3);6-3
4.;Mustang (4);6-3
5.;Owasso (5);7-2
6.;Edmond Santa Fe (6);5-4
7. Norman North (7);6-3
8.;Moore (8);6-3
9.;Yukon (--);3-6
10.;Norman (9);4-5
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);9-0
2.;Choctaw (2);7-2
3.;B.T. Washington (3);8-1
4.;Del City (4);8-1
5.;Stillwater (5);7-2
6.;Sand Springs (6);6-3
7.;Edmond Deer Creek (7);7-2
8.;Lawton (8);4-5
9.;Putnam North (9);5-4
10.;Midwest City (10);4-5
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Collinsville (1);9-0
2.;McAlester (2);9-0
3.;MWC Carl Albert (3);6-2
4.;Lawton MacArthur (4);9-0
5.;Guthrie (8);8-1
6.;Coweta (6);8-1
7.;Noble (10);7-2
8.;Ardmore (5);8-1
9.;OKC McGuinness (7);5-4
10.;Pryor (9);7-2
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Tuttle (1);9-0
2.;Cushing (2);8-1
3.;Clinton (3);8-1
4.;Poteau (4);8-1
5.;Bethany (6);8-1
6.;Grove (5);8-1
7.;Bristow (7);7-2
8.;Wagoner (8);7-2
9.;Broken Bow (9);8-1
10.;Blanchard (--);7-2
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Lincoln Christian (2);9-0
2.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);8-0
3.;Stigler (4);7-1
4.;Verdigris (6);8-1
5.;Holland Hall (1);8-1
6.;Berryhill (5);7-2
7.;Seminole (7);8-1
8.;Perkins-Tryon (8);7-2
9.;Lone Grove (--);7-2
10.;Plainview (--);6-3
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Washington (1);9-0
2.;Beggs (2);8-1
3.;Marlow (3);9-0
4.;Okla. Chr. School (4);9-0
5.;Victory Christian (5);7-2
6.;Vian (6);8-1
7.;Eufaula (7);8-1
8.;Rejoice Christian (8);8-1
9.;Crossings Christian (--);7-2
10.;Cascia Hall (--);6-3
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (1);9-0
2.;Cashion (2);8-1
3.;Gore (3);9-0
4.;Hooker (4);9-0
5.;Fairview (6);9-0
6.;Pawhuska (8);7-2
7.;Tonkawa (7);7-2
8.;Elmore City-Pernell (9);9-0
9.;Mounds (10);8-1
10.;Okemah (5);7-1
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Laverne (1);7-0
2.;Dewar (2);9-0
3.;Davenport (3);9-0
4.;Regent Prep (4);8-1
5.;Pioneer P-V (5);7-1
6.;Velma-Alma (6);9-0
7.;Balko-Forgan (7);8-1
8.;Shattuck (8);7-1
9.;Garber (9);8-1
10. Summit Christian (10);8-1
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);9-0
2.;Timberlake (2);9-0
3.;Waynoka (3);8-1
4.;Tyrone (4);7-1
5.;Maud (5);8-1
6.;Bluejacket (6);*7-2
7.;Sasakwa (7);7-1
8.;Oaks (9);6-3
9.;Midway (10);6-3
10.;Thackerville (--);6-3
*Forfeited two wins
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World