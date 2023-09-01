JONES — In its season-opening win over Holland Hall last week, Lincoln Christian didn’t score an offensive touchdown until 4:20 was left in the third quarter. But on Friday night at Jones, offense proved to be no issue at all for the Bulldogs.

Led by running backs Moses Fullingim and Sawyer Brooks and quarterback Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, rolled up 598 yards of offense and had six scoring plays of 20 yards or more while downing 2A No. 5 Jones 56-32 at Tim Wallace Memorial Stadium.

Fullingim accounted for 272 yards — 173 rushing (on 15 carries) and 99 receiving (on four catches), scoring on a 91-yard run on the Bulldogs’ first offensive play, on an 80-yard catch-and-run and later on a 20-yard run.

Brooks had four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving — while carrying nine times for 128 yards and catching two passes for 30 yards. Milligan completed 12 of 19 passes for 292 yards as the Bulldogs (2-0) never punted.

“We pride ourselves on what we do offensively and we didn’t have one of those weeks last week,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said.

“We knew we had to focus offensively all week. There were some things we had to clean up and be better at. We were just a few things away last week against a really good Holland Hall defense. Our guys came out focused and determined, especially the guys up front in the running game. We had a couple of one-play drives and those are always fun to have.”

Quarterback Clayton Creasey kept Jones (1-1) within striking distance for most of the game, completing 22 of 32 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns and also rushing for two touchdowns, but the Longhorns fell into a quick 14-0 hole and never fully recovered.

Jones’ Braydon Scott led all receivers with three catches for 119 yards, including touchdown grabs of 76 and 26 yards.

“You can’t take a break when you’ve got that quarterback on the other side,” Ricke said of Creasey. “He’s a really good player. (Jones) is a really good program. That’s why we play them.”

After only three offensive snaps, Lincoln Christian led by two touchdowns, as Brooks followed Fullingim’s long run with a 51-yard touchdown run with 7:50 left in the first quarter. Jones answered with the 76-yard scoring strike from Creasey to Scott before Milligan threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brooks — all before the first quarter ended.

The teams combined for four more touchdowns in the second quarter, after which Lincoln Christian led 35-21. Jones had scored and pulled to within 28-20 after a 20-play drive that chewed up 8:06 of the quarter, but in the remaining 53 seconds before halftime, Malakai Dillard caught a pass and burst up the middle for a 46-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 35-20 lead at halftime. Dillard finished with three catches for 97 yards.

The Bulldogs took the second-half kickoff and scored on a 60-yard drive to make it 42-20 and the Longhorns came no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

Lincoln Christian has three more games in their season-opening run of challenging opponents. Having survived Holland Hall and Jones, the Bulldogs now will face Vian, Shiloh Christian of Springdale, Ark., and Berryhill in their next three games.

“It’s a gauntlet,” Ricke said. “We do it because it’s going to make us better. It has in the past. We just have to stay focused and keep getting better.”

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 56, JONES 32

LC;21;14;14;7;—;56

Jones;6;14;6;6;—;32

LC – Fullingim 91 run (Housley kick)

LC – Brooks 51 run (Housley kick)

J – Scott 76 pass from Creasey (pass failed)

LC – Brooks 20 pass from Milligan (Housley kick)

J – Creasey 17 run (pass failed)

LC – Fullingim 80 pass from Milligan (Housley kick)

J – Creasey 1 run (Hansen run)

LC – Dillard 46 pass from Milligan (Housley kick)

LC – Fullingim 20 run (Housley kick)

J – Hansen 8 pass from Creasey (pass failed)

LC – Brooks 5 run (Housley kick)

LC – Brooks 10 pass from Milligan (Housley kick)

J – Scott 26 pass from Creasey (Sawyer run)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - LC 21, J 23; Rushes-Yards - LC 30-306, J 31-117; Comp-Att-Int - LC 12-19-1, J 22-32-1. Passing Yards - LC 292, J 297. Fumbles-Lost - LC 2-1, J 1-0. Penalty Yards - LC 7-72, J 6-40. Total Yards - LC 598, J 414. Punts-Avg. – LC 0-0, J 3-38.7.