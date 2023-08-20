THE FAVORITE

1. OKC HERITAGE HALL

Just as another traditional powerhouse. Wagoner, did in 4A, Heritage Hall’s return to the 3A summit came a year earlier than expected last year. The bad news for the Chargers’ opponents is they only had five seniors on their 2022 team.

Among the returnees is quarterback Andy Bass, who led a 72-56 victory over Metro Christian in last year’s title game. Bass, who has several major offers, completed 200-of-319 passes for 2,833 yards and 28 TDs last season. He also rushed for 1,007 yards and 14 TDs. He is a speedster as he won the 100 and 200 as he also led Heritage Hall to the 3A state track title.

Another speedster getting major offers is defensive back/receiver Jordyn Harris, who had six interceptions last season. Other players to watch include lineman Zavier Freeman, WR/DB Rashaud Smith and WR/DB Cal Welker. Coach Brett Bogert’s Chargers enter 2023 as a strong favorite to win their their sixth state title in 10 years. They are 117-8 over the past nine seasons.

THE CONTENDERS

2. LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Coach Jerry Ricke’s Bulldogs also have a returning senior QB, Luke Milligan. In his first season as a starter, he completed 205-of-288 passes for 3,469 yards and 40 TDs. He has a talented, but inexperienced group of receivers. Moses Fullingim and Sawyer Brooks will be the running backs behind a strong offensive line, led by David Smithwick and Caden Ricke. In the past five years, Lincoln is 61-6 with a state title, two runner-up finishes and two semifinal berths.

3. METRO CHRISTIAN

The Patriots (13-1 last year) made a successful move up to 3A from 2A last season. Metro, which won consecutive 2A titles in 2019 and ‘20, graduated All-World offensive player of the year Kirk Francis, but his successor Jaxson Grimes, has the potential to continue the Patriots’ tradition of standout quarterbacks. Other players to watch include running back Corley Wagner and lineman Jack Michalcik. A strength for the Patriots will be its speed on defense.

4. PERKINS-TRYON

The Demons, coming off a 9-3 season, have several key players back, including running back/defensive end Eric Stevenson, who rushed for 1,071 yards and 14 TDs last season. Other players to watch include defensive backs Cutter Greene and Beckham Smith, and kicker Dylan Davidson.

5. HOLLAND HALL

After two consecutive state titles, the Dutch started 0-5 last year but rallied with five consecutive wins to reach the playoffs, where they lost 34-27 to Stigler in the first round. Look for the Dutch to carry that momentum over and be much improved in 2023.

6. VERDIGRIS

Coach Travis East has some rebuilding to do after graduating a group of seniors that produced the school’s most successful four-year stretch with a 41-9 record and three semifinal berths. East said his team is “talented, but inexperienced.” A challenge will be replacing four-year starting QB Dylan White — the two candidates are Austin Boren and Ethan Hushbeck. Other players to watch are running back Tyler Willis, and receivers Cole Finch and Skyler Yoder.

7. STIGLER

The Panthers went 9-3 last year, being eliminated by Heritage Hall in the second round. Stigler returns quarterback McKade Peery, who passed for 2,219 yards and 26 TDs last season, and rushed for 703 yards and 12 touchdowns. His top returning receiver is Mason Jones, who also is a defensive leader at linebacker.

8. BRISTOW

The Purple Pirates slipped to 6-5 last year, but have posted seven consecutive winning seasons. Five starters return on offense and six on defense. Players to watch include RB/DB Darien Dansby, end Talon Bigpond, WR/LB Chandler Forney amd lineman Sloan Dixon.

9. MARLOW

Look for the 2021 2A state champion Outlaws to rebound this season after going 7-4 with a first-round playoff exit last year. Cade Gilbert, who accounted for 2,200 yards last year, returns at QB. Barron Gage is back after scoring on eight of his 33 catches last year. Linebacker Jase Hunt leads the defense.

10. CASCIA HALL

The Commandos, 9-3 last year, have the state’s longest active playoff streak — 36 seasons. Coach Joe Medina enters the season only two away from 300 career wins. Cascia will be inexperienced, but very talented at the skill positions. The Commandos, as they often do, will look for their Blue Swarm defense, led by Graham Kennedy and Hank Witte, to set the tone. On offense, the Commandos are changing their run-first approach to throwing 35-40 times per game.

GAMES TO WATCH

AUG. 25: NO. 5 HOLLAND HALL AT NO. 2 LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

This rematch of Holland Hall’s victories over Lincoln in the 2020 and ‘21 state finals will be a great gauge of where these teams are this season. Holland Hall will look to avenge last year’s 56-7 loss in the opener.

SEPT. 1: NO. 3 METRO CHRISTIAN AT (non-OSSAA) NOAH

Metro’s high-powered offense goes against the state’s top college recruit, lineman Danny Okoye.

SEPT. 15: SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT NO. 2 LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Former Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard brings his Arkansas powerhouse to Dennis Byrd Stadium.

SEPT. 22: NO. 10 CASCIA HALL AT NO. 5 HOLLAND HALL

For only the second time, the “Battle of the Halls” rivalry that has produced many thrillers through the years will be a district game.

SEPT. 29: NO. 3 METRO CHRISTIAN AT NO. 4 PERKINS-TRYON

The second 3A-1 game for each team will likely decide the district title.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

JAMES HEATHERMAN

Cascia Hall, DL/OT, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Coach Joe Medina says Heatherman has “a mean streak that makes him tough to block, especially on a pass rush.”

CONNOR PAYNE

Berryhill, QB, 6-4, 185, Jr.

Showed his potential in the second half of last season as he completed 70% of his passes and threw for over 270 yards in each of their final two wins that lifted them into the playoffs.

ELIJAH THOMAS

Checotah, WR/DB, 6-0, 180, Jr.