Lincoln Christian dominates Vian on offense and defense for 42-0 win

VIAN — Lincoln Christian displayed its high-powered, quick-strike offense, but it was the Bulldogs' defense that made the difference against Vian in a 42-0 win Friday night at St. John Stadium.

The Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs limited the Class 2A No. 3 Wolverines to 247 yards in collecting the road shutout to move to 3-0. From the start, every time the Wolverines threatened, the Bulldogs stymied them.

Vian's opening drive was thwarted by an interception by Lincoln Christian's Cam Dooley, and that set the theme for the night.

The Bulldogs wasted no time responding, driving 54 yards on just 5 plays in 41 seconds, taking a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard plunge by Moses Fullingim.

Lincoln Christian held the ball for just 3:16 seconds in the first quarter in opening up a 14-0 lead on Fullingim's 10-yard run with 2:28 to go in the opening quarter.

Vian then put together its best drive of the game and had a chance to cut the deficit to 14-7 with first-and-goal at the 5. But a fumbled snap was followed by an incomplete pass and a 5-yard sack by Mason Torres gave the Wolverines fourth-and-goal at the 15. A fourth-down pass came up short of the end zone, ending Vian's 15-play drive.

Lincoln Christian wasted no time responding, marching 94 yards on six plays in just 2:10 to go up 21-0 and take control on a 23-yard reception by Jimmy Martin from Luke Milligan.

After the Wolverines (1-2) turned the ball over on downs again, the Bulldogs made it 28-0 just over three minutes later when Milligan found Dylan Baldridge for an 8-yard strike.

Lincoln Christian held the ball for just 7:25 in the first half.

The Bulldogs scored on their first two drives of the second half and cruised from that point, the exclamation point coming on a 39-yard TD strike from Milligan to Baldridge.

Milligan played just three quarters and finished 15-of-18 for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs' John Washington finished with 187 total yards — 97 rushing and 90 receiving.

Vian was led by freshman Masyn Wright, who ran for 102 yards on 20 carries.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 42, VIAN 0

Lincoln Christian;14;14;14;0;--;42

Vian;0;0;0;0;--;0

First quarter

LC - Moses Fullingim 1 run (Drew Lancaster kick), 8:32.

LC - Fullingim 10 run (Lancaster kick), 2:28.

Second quarter

LC - Jimmy Martin 23 pass from Luke Milligan (Lancaster kick), 4:46.

LC - Dylan Baldridge 8 pass from Milligan (Lancaster kick), 1:21.

Third quarter

LC - John Washington 2 run (Lancaster kick), 9:32.

LC - Baldridge 39 pass from Milligan (Lancaster kick), 7:43.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - LC 20, VI 15. Rushes-Yards - LC 25-120, VI 44-150. Comp-Att-Int - LC 20-26-0, VI 12-27-2. Passing Yards - LC 302, VI 97. Fumbles-Lost - LC 3-2, VI 3-1. Penalty Yards - LC - 4-43, VI 9-62. Records - LC 3-0, VI 1-2. Total Yards - LC - 422, VI 247. Punts-Avg. - LC 1-36, VI 4-33.