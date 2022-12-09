 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laverne outlasts Seiling for Class B football title

Laverne wins the Class B gold ball for the second year in a row. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Matt Barnard Tulsa World

ALVA -- Felix Teal rushed for three first-half touchdowns to lead third-ranked Laverne past No. 2 Seiling 36-28 in the Class B state football championship game Friday night at Ranger Field.

Laverne (13-1) won its second state title in a row and fifth in 11 seasons. Seiling (13-2) was in its first state final since 2009.

It was the second consecutive year that Teal, a sophomore, scored three TDs in the state final.

The Tigers led 22-0 at halftime and scored on a pair of third-quarter fumble recoveries for a 36-6 lead. Seiling scored three TDs in the fourth quarter, including two in the final two minutes.

The game, which included a pair of lightning delays, was a reversal of the teams' Sept. 9 matchup when Seiling held on for a 40-38 win after jumping ahead 34-6.

