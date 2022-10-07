Lathan Boone, Arkansas commit Micah Tease connect for three scores in BTW's 47-0 romp over Tahlequah

Booker T. Washington’s go-for-broke homecoming play-calling Friday night paid off as the Hornets defeated visiting Tahlequah 47-0.

Hornets senior quarterback Lathan Boone connected with University of Arkansas commit Micah Tease for a 68-yard touchdown pass to score the first touchdown of the night.

On the Hornets’ next possession, facing a fourth-and-2 from the Tigers' 37, Booker T. Washington (3-3) called a run to junior back Kuhron Ross. He picked up the first, and a few plays later scored the Hornets’ second touchdown from the 1-yard-line.

Again facing fourth down with five yards to move the chains, the Hornets went for it in the second quarter. Boone hit junior receiver Grayson Chalk near the sideline for a 12-yard gain. Moments later, Ross scored his second touchdown of the night.

“I thought coach (Ward) White did a really good job of play-calling. He called it fabulously,” Hornets coach Jonathon Brown said after the win. “We ran the ball well. We had some good throws.”

As the clock ran down toward halftime, two penalties and back-to-back dropped passes put Booker T. Washington on its own 4-yard line on third-and-21. The Hornets put their trust in Boone. The senior took the snap and immediately looked right toward Tease, who had left the Tahlequah cornerback behind him as he dashed toward the end zone. Boone heaved the ball to the future Razorback, and he took it 96 yards to a 27-point lead with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

“I thought that they (Boone and Tease) did a really, really, really good job of connecting. They haven’t really connected all year,” Brown said.

Boone hit Tease for his hat-trick touchdown in the third quarter, a 59-yard completion. Boone finished the game 9-of-15 for 306 yards and was relieved by freshman Levi Brooks in the fourth quarter. Tease hauled in five passes for 240 yards and his trio of scores.

“I feel like it’s about time. We’ve been working at it all season,” Tease said, nodding toward Boone after the win. “Tonight showed we’re really fixing to be a threat for these next couple weeks.”

“We bump heads, but at the end of the day, we’re brothers. Today showed what we can do,” Boone said.

The Hornets defense held Tahlequah (2-4) to zero rushing yards for the night. Tiger quarterback Brody Younger completed 4-of-16 passes for 44 yards, accounting for all of the Tigers’ positive yardage.

Brown commended Booker T. Washington’s front four — “the strength of our defense” — junior Jayden Oates and seniors Amondre Tiger, Elias Sherman and Demetrius Prudom.

“When they play like that, we usually win a game,” Brown said, "so if they can continue to play well, we’ll be fine.”

Brown was displeased with his players’ lack of discipline despite the win. Booker T. Washington was tagged with more than 120 penalty yards, many of which came from personal fouls. Immediately following the playing of the alma mater, Brown ran the entire team for about five minutes before he called them together for post-game huddle.

“Hopefully it sinks in that we can’t make mistakes like that and play competitive football,” Brown said. “That just can’t happen. So hopefully they get the message and we can just clean it up and get better.”

The Hornets continue their district schedule in Oklahoma City against U.S. Grant next Friday. Tahlequah plays at Muskogee on Thursday.

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 47, TAHLEQUAH 0

Tahlequah;0;0;0;0;—;0

Booker T. Washington;13;14;7;13;—;47

BTW — Micah Tease 68 pass from Lathan Boone (kick missed)

BTW — Kuhron Ross 1 run (BJ Thomas kick)

BTW — Ross 2 run (Thomas kick)

BTW — Tease 96 pass from Boone (Thomas kick)

BTW — Boone 8 run (Thomas kick)

BTW — Tease 59 pass from Boone (Thomas kick)

BTW — Eric Harris 88 fumble return (2pt no good)

First Downs — TT 6, BTW 19; Rushes-Yards — TT 31-0, BTW 42-259; Comp-Att-Int — TT 4-16-0, BTW 9-17; Passing Yards — TT 44, BTW 306; Fum-Lost — TT 2-1, BTW 1-1; Penalty Yards — TT 1-10, BTW; 12-121; Total Yards — TT 44, BTW 565; Punts-Avg — TT 8-31.6, BTW 0-0.0.