Late touchdowns lead Jenks over Enid

JENKS — Momentum swung in Enid’s favor as Jenks quarterback Ike Owens lined up in shotgun formation.

The Trojans had been struggling to move the ball since halftime, and while the offense stalled, the defense was winded after two long touchdown drives by the Plainsmen.

But as the third quarter came to an end — and Owens was stringing together his best drive since early in the second quarter — the Trojans ended their skid.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Owens connected on a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Khyler Beaty down the middle of the field, ending the Trojans’ offensive woes and bolstering a lead they had come dangerously close to losing.

That fourth quarter touchdown regained the momentum for Jenks in its 55-28 win against Enid at Allan Trimble Stadium.

The Trojans followed up Beaty’s reception with an interception by defensive back Michael Wilson on Enid’s ensuing drive. Several plays later, Jenks (3-1, 1-0 District 6AI-1) scored on Owens’ fourth touchdown pass of the night — a 6-yard reception by running back Jordan Schelling.

Enid (2-2, 0-1) quarterback Aidan Robinson tossed another interception on the following drive, this one more costly than the last. Defensive back Jalyn Stanford swarmed the pass, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown and a three-possession lead.

Enid responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aidan Robinson to Tykie Andrews, but a failed onside kick set Jenks up on the Plainsmen’s side of the 50.

Several plays later Boston Carrasco scored another late TD for Jenks.

The Trojans started scoring early, tallying three touchdowns in the first quarter. Owens rushed for two — each coming from inside Enid’s 10-yard line — and the senior quarterback connected with running back Jaiden Carroll on a shovel pass he took 58 yards for a score.

Stanford’s interception wasn’t his only score of the night. In the second quarter he caught a 17-yard pass from Owens.

JENKS 55, ENID 28

Enid;0;7;14;7;–;28

Jenks;21;7;0;27;–;55

J – Owens 1 run (Pursell kick)

J – Owens 10 run (Pursell kick)

J – Carroll 58 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

E – Rauh 2 run (Real kick)

J – Stanford 17 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

E – Andrews 12 pass from Robinson (Real kick)

E – Rauh 2 run (Real kick)

J – Beaty 27 pass from Owens (kick failed)

J – Schelling 6 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

J – Stanford interception return 25 (Pursell kick)

E – Andrews 20 pass from Robinson (Real kick)

J – Carrasco 14 run (Pursell kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – EN 18, JEN 18; Rushes-Yards – EN 31-282, JEN 36-261; Comp-Att-Int – EN 15-26-2, JEN 13-17-1. Passing Yards – EN 116, JEN 177. Fumbles-Lost EN 0-0, JEN 2-2. Penalty Yards – EN 7-45, BEG 13-125. Total Yards – EN 398, JEN 438. Punts-Avg. – EN 5-37.6, BEG 1-50