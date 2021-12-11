Late touchdown lifts Cashion past Ringling for Class A title

EDMOND — For the second week in a row, Cashion quarterback Ben Harman and receiver Mason Manning teamed up for a dramatic touchdown.

Manning caught a tiebreaking 9-yard TD pass from Harman with eight seconds left to lift the second-ranked Wildcats past No. 1 Ringling 21-14 in the Class A state football championship game Saturday afternoon at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.

The winning TD came on third-and-7 and capped a nine-play, 67-yard drive that took 2:25.

Cashion (14-1), which avenged a 20-14 loss to Ringling in the 2019 title game, won its second consecutive gold ball.

In the semifinals, Harman connected with Manning on the winning 44-yard pass with 3:27 left against Pawhuska.

Manning caught 14 passes for 195 yards and two TDs. He also had 11 tackles and knocked down Ringling's Hail Mary pass attempt on the final play. Harman was 18-of-33 passing for 285 yards.

Coltin Fincher had 149 yards on 25 carries for Ringling (14-1). On defense, he had eight tackles.