Late touchdown lifts Cashion past Ringling for Class A title

EDMOND — For the second week in a row, Cashion quarterback Ben Harman and receiver Mason Manning teamed up for a dramatic touchdown.
Manning caught a tiebreaking 9-yard TD pass from Harman with eight seconds left to lift the second-ranked Wildcats past No. 1 Ringling 21-14 in the Class A state football championship game Saturday afternoon at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.
The winning TD came on third-and-7 and capped a nine-play, 67-yard drive that took 2:25.
Cashion (14-1), which avenged a 20-14 loss to Ringling in the 2019 title game, won its second consecutive gold ball.
In the semifinals, Harman connected with Manning on the winning 44-yard pass with 3:27 left against Pawhuska.
Manning caught 14 passes for 195 yards and two TDs. He also had 11 tackles and knocked down Ringling's Hail Mary pass attempt on the final play. Harman was 18-of-33 passing for 285 yards.
Coltin Fincher had 149 yards on 25 carries for Ringling (14-1). On defense, he had eight tackles.
Manning opened the scoring with a 31-yard TD reception midway through the first quarter. Ringling answered with a seven-play, 67-yard drive capped by Kaden Barron's 12-yard tying TD run.
After Cashion then went three-and-out, Barron fumbled on Ringling's next snap and Max Brown returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. Midway through the second quarter, Kanyon McGahey's 24-yard punt return was followed on the next play by Fincher's 25-yard TD run that tied the game at 14.
With 3:28 left in the game, Cashion turned the ball over on downs at the Ringling 20, but the Blue Devils went three-and-out and punted, giving the Wildcats a second chance at victory during regulation. And Cashion took advantage thanks to Manning's winning catch over a defender in the left corner of the end zone.
CASHION 21, RINGLING 14
Ringling;7;7;0;0;—;14
Cashion;14;0;0;7;—;21
CAS: Mason Manning 31 pass from Ben Harman (Brycen Hogan kick)
RIN: Kaden Barron 12 run (Barron kick)
CAS: Max Brown 50 fumble return (Hogan kick)
RIN: Coltin Fincher 25 run (Barron kick)
CAS: Manning 9 pass from Harman (Hogan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS