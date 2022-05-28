Kirk Fridrich, Emily Barkley: Arrival of Jenks QB complies with Union’s move-in rules

It’s a common occurrence – the offseason movement of athletes from one high school to another.

The 2021 Jenks Trojans won the Class 6AI title with a running back – Jaiden Carroll – who in 2020 had been an 873-yard rusher for the Booker T. Washington Hornets.

What happened on Friday, however, commanded a high level of attention because it involved arch-rival programs – Union and Jenks – and a ninth-grade quarterback who last season was the starter during two Trojan victories over Union.

In the Backyard Bowl, Shaker Reisig made his first varsity start in a 22-0 victory at Union. In the 6AI championship rematch at Edmond, he scored on a 26-yard run as the Trojans were 30-15 winners over the Redhawks.

On Thursday afternoon, Shaker Reisig was on the spring-practice field with the Trojans. Seventeen hours later, he was on the Union sideline as the Redhawks were involved in an Owasso-hosted team camp.

By early afternoon on Friday, Union coach Kirk Fridrich confirmed that Reisig and his family had moved into the Union district and that Reisig had been added to the Redhawk football roster. Reisig was with new teammates on Friday, but was not a participant in the camp.

“As of (Friday morning), we found out that Shaker has enrolled in our school and wanted to join the football team,” Fridrich told the Tulsa World. “He wanted to be with the team as early as possible. (Friday morning) would have been that moment.”

For Jenks last season, Reisig was 11-0 as the starting QB and completed 68% of his passes. He already has scholarship offers from Memphis and San Jose State, and he has visited the Oklahoma State and Iowa State programs.

Booker T. Washington coach Jonathan Brown reports that one of his running backs – Deon McKinney Jr. – also has moved to Union. So has Bartlesville quarterback Simian Gilkey, who during the 2022 season will be a Redhawk junior.

As the Reisig move resulted in a great deal of reaction on social media, Union athletic director Emily Barkley shared a statement with the Tulsa World: “As with any student who moves into the district, we have an obligation to ensure that student is a legal student before allowing participation in an OSSAA contest. This situation is no different.”

While it is believed that senior-to-be Ike Owens will enter the August preseason as Jenks’ No. 1 QB, the quarterback room at Union is crowded. During spring practice, Fridrich rotated four quarterbacks – including Grayson Tempest, who missed about half of the 2021 season because of a leg injury.

The talented Tempest is considered a returning starter, and now Reisig and Gilkey also are competing for the starting role.

“It’ll be a battle,” said Fridrich, who played college football at the University of Tulsa, was a Union assistant under Bill Blankenship, was the Owasso head coach and since 2007 has been the head man at Union.

As Fridrich has spent so many years playing and coaching football in Tulsa County, he was asked whether he knew that the Reisig-to-Union move would resonate in a big way through the local football community.

“Sure,” he replied. “We have compliance in our athletic department. It’s pretty simple: The first thing you have to (ask) is, ‘Is a player a legal student in your district?’ If you meet that criteria, then that (student-athlete) is given the right (to play) just like anybody else is.

“It’s not that hard. What’s hard is when you use the word ‘transfer.’ (Reisig) did not transfer. He moved into our district. There are districts that have open transfers (the ability to enroll without establishing an address within a specified district). That’s not what this was. This was a move-in.”

Longtime Jenks radio voice Don King reflected on Reisig’s 2021 run with the Trojans.

“Before the playoffs last year, I remember thinking, ‘Can a freshman really guide a team to the 6AI championship?’ The kid was good, but he was a freshman,” King said. “He scored on that 26-yard run in the championship game after he hadn’t been used very much in the run game all season. He just willed himself to score that touchdown. It was so impressive.

“Reisig is a good player, but will Jenks continue to win? Absolutely.”

In 2009, after moving from Jenks, Union running back Colton Dost ran for 87 yards and two TDs in a 52-19 championship-game win over the Trojans. That night, another former Trojan – Stephen Sadler – had an interception and fumble recovery.

After Zac Lassiter moved from Union to Jenks, he was a difference-making backup quarterback for Allan Trimble’s 1999 Trojans. That season, Jenks captured its fourth consecutive 6A title.

Referring again to the Reisig switch from Jenks to Union, Fridrich said, “This isn’t unique. It’s just a high-profile move-in.”

