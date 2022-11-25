Kirk Francis and Breck Nauman lead Metro Christian over Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian

OOLOGAH — The connection of Kirk Francis and Breck Nauman lifted second-ranked Metro Christian past top-ranked Lincoln Christian 49-35 in the Class 3A semifinals Friday night.

The Patriots (13-0) will face Heritage Hall or Verdigris in the state championship game 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

This was just the third meeting ever between Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian and the first in the playoffs. The Bulldogs won 28-24 in 2004 and 44-0 in 2005 in the regular season.

"We have an unbelievable amount of respect for Lincoln and their program and kids," said Metro Christian head coach Jared McCoy.

Francis completed 21-of-25 passes for 450 yards and had five touchdown tosses. Nauman gained 261 yards on nine receptions, including a trio of touchdown grabs.

John Washington finished with a game-high 132 rushing yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs (11-2).

Metro Christian got off to a blistering start and eventually held a 28-14 advantage at the half.

The Patriots forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half and eventually got a 50-yard touchdown pass from Francis to Nauman with 6:32 left in the third quarter.

Lincoln Christian came right back though and eventually got a 1-yard plunge from Washington with 4:11 remaining in the third period.

Metro Christian responded immediately after that with Tagg Campbell punching one in from a yard out at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs answered again, this time on a 9-yard scramble to the end zone from quarterback Luke Milligan with 9:17 left in the fourth period.

The biggest play of the night came when Nauman caught a pass near his own 40, broke a tackle, and raced 78 yards for a touchdown with 7:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

"I actually got the wrong play signal, but Kirk and I have such a connection," Nauman said. "As soon as I came out of my break, I made a move, looked up, saw no one there, and I knew I was gone."

Lincoln Christian replied courtesy of another Washington touchdown run, this one from 3 yards out with 4:21 to play in the fourth period.

The Bulldogs got one last chance after forcing a turnover on downs at their own 32 with 2:19 left. The Patriots eventually got an interception from Campbell in the end zone in the final minute to seal the deal.

Metro Christian struck quickly on the opening possession of the game. The march finished on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Francis to Jaxson Grimes at the 9:57 mark of the first quarter.

Lincoln Christian was moving on its first drive, but it ended after Mario Darrington returned an interception 22 yards to his own 42 with 5:23 left in the first period.

The Patriots eventually cashed that in on another Francis to Grimes connection, this one covering 16 yards with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter.

Metro Christian then extended to a 21-0 advantage after a 48-yard strike from Francis to Nauman with 2:13 left in the first period.

That touchdown came just 13 seconds and two plays after Rhett Ruefer recovered a fumble at his own 48-yard line.

"We felt like the turnovers were instrumental," McCoy said. "I am super proud of the guys for forcing those."

The Bulldogs got on the board courtesy of a 35-yard touchdown run from Washington at the 9:51 mark of the second quarter.

Metro Christian countered on the ensuing possession. Campbell finished things off on a 1-yard plunge with 6:08 left in the second period.

Lincoln Christian responded right away though. Cam Dooley caught both a 56-yard touchdown pass from Milligan and the 2-point try from Washington with 5:15 remaining in the first half.

METRO CHRISTIAN 49, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 35

Metro Christian;21;7;14;7;—;49

Lincoln Christian;0;14;7;14;—;35

First quarter

MC — Jaxson Grimes 10 pass from Kirk Francis (Brayden Haveman kick) 9:57

MC — Grimes 16 pass from Francis (Haveman kick) 3:09

MC — Breck Nauman 48 pass from Francis (Haveman kick) 2:13

Second quarter

LC — John Washington 35 run (run failed) 9:51

MC — Tagg Campbell 1 run (Haveman kick) 6:08

LC — Cam Dooley 56 pass from Luke Milligan (Dooley pass from Washington) 5:15

Third quarter

MC — Nauman 50 pass from Francis (Haveman kick) 6:32

LC — Washington 1 run (Drew Lancaster kick) 4:11

MC — Campbell 1 run (Haveman kick) 2:23

Fourth quarter

LC — Milligan 9 run (Lancaster kick) 9:17

MC — Nauman 78 pass from Francis ( Haveman kick) 7:22

LC — Washington 3 run (Lancaster kick) 4:21

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: MC 18, LC 24. Rushes-Yards: MC 21-85, LC 40-227. Comp-Att-Int: MC 21-25-0, LC 19-32-2. Passing Yards: MC 450, LC 313. Fumbles-Lost: MC 0-0, LC 1-1. Penalty Yards: MC 4-29, LC 3-24. Records; MC 13-0, LC 11-2. Total Yards: MC 535, LC 540. Punts-Avg.: MC 1-29.0, LC 1-26.0.