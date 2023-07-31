Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The leading moments for Devon Jordan prior to a game are often anxiety driven.

Minimal communication with his teammates and coaches with little emotion displayed.

However, the instant he steps onto the gridiron, a dissimilar persona is unleashed.

“He’s like a completely different person,” said Jordan’s younger brother, Kevin. “It’s (cool).”

Jordan calls it his, “killer instinct.” It’s one that fuels him every moment he’s sporting pads, cleats, a jersey and a football helmet.

“I feel like I’m the best player on the field,” Jordan told the Tulsa World.

And then he provided clarity to his dispute:

“I know that I’m the best player on the field in any given moment,” he said. “I know I’m better than anyone and everyone.”

That killer instinct has propelled him to a productive high school football career, in spite of just one season as a true varsity starter. He is current rated as a four-star recruit, No. 3 in the state of Oklahoma and No. 434 overall in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

He has scored offers from a handful of marquee college football programs, including the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU and others.

Jordan is No. 1 in the Tulsa World’s All-World defensive backs rankings based on past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and overall college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

Throughout his time at Union, his coaches have seen the upside. However, due to Jordan’s undersized stature, he primarily took snaps on the junior varsity squad. His varsity reps were minimal and conducted as a backup.

Then, a growth spurt took place. Jordan said he practically lived in the Union football weight room, building his muscle mass exponentially by each week. Finally, he earned a starting spot on the varsity squad ahead of his junior season (2022).

“When you look at who (Jordan) was when he first came to Union, it’s like you’re looking at a completely different person,” said Union coach Kirk Fridrich. “The effort he put in to get that (varsity) spot is so beyond what other kids would have done in his situation.”

Jordan vividly remembers one of his lightbulb moments as an athlete, one that instilled his killer instinct entirely within himself.

Game 4 of the regular season. A home contest against Owasso.

The Rams received the football to begin the game. Within a matter of five plays, they had the ball inside the Union 10-yard-line. Slowly but surely, the stone-cold mentality Jordan utilized game-by-game seeped through his body, until it felt fluent.

Moments later, Jordan altered the game’s trajectory with a one-handed interception in the right corner of the end zone, stopping the Rams of a game-opening scoring drive.

“I was like, ‘No ... way,’” said Union cornerbacks coach Keenan Reed. “I was in (awe).”

Of course, Jordan couldn’t depart the moment without talking trash to his foe.

He exited the field of play, holding one finger in front of his face mask, meaning ...

“I wanted him to hush up,” Jordan said. “It was my show.”

The highlight-reel play garnered notable attention on social media, said Jordan. He had opposing fans and even players from various schools around the state respond to it, congratulating him and presenting their admiration.

A productive junior season aided the Redhawks in an 11-1 campaign, featuring an appearance in the 6A1 state semifinal game.

Shortly thereafter, college coaches took notice, and offers came pouring in.

Jordan said OSU coach Mike Gundy even offered him to play both offense and defense for the Cowboys.

“When you have a guy like (Gundy) giving you an offer like that, you know you’ve done something right,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s sheer level of talent has outweighed any negatives there may be from having a late start to his varsity career. As the countdown to Union’s 2023 season opener at Westmoore winds down, Jordan hopes to show high school football fans one thing:

“I’m the top player in the state,” Jordan said. “I already know I am, and only time will tell for how long it is until folks find out.”

