When a quarterback who is on fire combines with a hard-hitting defense, it is a combination that usually winds up being victorious.

Jaxon Worley completed 13 of 17 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for a TD as Class 2A No. 10 Kiefer defeated NOAH 62-36 in a season opener Friday night at Webster's Milton Field.

Kiefer coach Trent Worley knows his team is in good hands with his son at quarterback.

After a solid junior season, we knew he was going to be our guy on offense that everything revolves around," Trent Worley said of his son Jaxon. "He's a senior with experience. It helps that he's a coach's kid. That's what we expect out of him. We're not trying to put too much pressure on him. But that's his role."

The game had a lot of buzz around it with the state's top Class of 2024 college recruit, defensive end Danny Okoye, headlining a a NOAH team that finished 10-2 in 2022.

"We were trying to be mindful of where he was at," coach Worley said about Okoye. "Not that we completely ran away from him, but we were conscious about how we were going to attack his side of the field. We were going to be smart about it and not be careless."

Okoye was neutralized for much of the game, but he did wind up with five tackles, including 1.5 for losses. Okoye also had two quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery.

In brief playing time on offense, Okoye caught two passes for 52 yards plus a two-point conversion. He also had two booming punts for a 44.5-yard average.

The Jaguars were down 32-0 in the second quarter before they seemed to finally awaken. Going for 2 after every touchdown, Kiefer scored TD's on its first three possessions. Worley completed three 2-point conversion passes and had three 2-point conversion runs.

The Jaguars did bounce back, and were able to score with less than a second left at the end of the first half on a 15-yard toss from NOAH quarterback Chet Green to Dylan Dugger, closing the margin to 40-14 at halftime. Green finished the game completing 18 of 39 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

After scoring early in the third quarter at the 10:30 mark to close the margin to 40-22, it appeared that NOAH was back in the game.

However, a 95-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff by Austin Carr and subsequent 2-point conversions increased the Trojans' lead to commanding 48-22, and the Jaguars never again threatened to make the game close.

The Trojans' defense set the tone early with jarring hits that seemed to rattle the Jaguars. It is no accident that the Kiefer defense set the tone for the game.

"I was really pleased with the way we came out," coach Worley said. "We are a physical group. We focus on effort, attitude, and toughness. We're physical. And it showed tonight. That's been the turning point of our program. Answering the call to the physicality of the game. Our kids enjoy that.

"It's a very good win. When NOAH has some athletes of the caliber that they have, it is always scary playing them because they've got guys who can really play."

KIEFER 62, NOAH 36

Kiefer;24;16;14,8;--;62

NOAH;0;14;8;14;--;36

K - Resler 26 pass from Worley (Carr pass from Worley)

K - Shoaf 21 pass from Worley (Worley run)

K - Breland 22 run (Worley run)

K - Carr 3 pass from Worley (Adams pass from Worley)

N - Green 5 run (pass failed)

K - Adams 19 pass from Worley (Holt pass from Worley)

N - Dugger 15 pass from Green (Piche pass from Green)

N - Ross 8 pass from Green (Okoye pass from Green)

K - Carr 95 kickoff return (Worley run)

K - Adams 35 pass from Worley (run failed)

N - Smith 6 pass from Green (pass failed)

K - Boyles 83 run (Morris run)

N - Moses 11 run (Dugger pass from Moses)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: K 25, N 21. Rushes-Yards:K 26-232, N 22-51. Comp-Att-Int: K 14-21-1, N 18-39-1. Passing Yards: K 243, N 313. Fumbles-Lost: K 2-2, N 3-2. Penalty Yards: K 9-68, N 16-130. Total Yards: K 477, N 364. Punts-Avg.: K 1-35, N 2-44.5.

