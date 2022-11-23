Kiefer coach Trent Worley invites former players to traditional Thanksgiving Day practice

KIEFER — In Oklahoma, it’s not just custom of high school football teams in playoff contention to practice Thanksgiving Day, it’s a status symbol -- especially at small schools.

Unlike in higher classifications that have 16- or 12-team playoffs, Class 2A quarterfinalists avoided elimination through two rounds of the 32-team bracket to still be in-season Thanksgiving Day. To run the table in 2A, a team would have to win five rounds.

Coach Trent Worley, whose Kiefer Trojans are one of eight teams still alive in the 2A playoffs, says “there’s something romantic about high school football.”

“There’s 64 teams in 2A,” Worley says. “Fifty-six of them are home… We’re blessed. We’re fortunate.”

The Trojans will play Jones at 7 p.m. Friday at Edmond North. The game will be Kiefer’s first trip to the quarterfinal round since the 2014 Trojans went 12-1 in Class A.

Kiefer has never won a state football championship.

The Creek County town of just over 2,000 residents is nestled a few miles southeast of Sapulpa at the crossroads of U.S. Route 75 and State Highway 67. From downtown Tulsa, it is about a 20-minute drive.

Especially with the team’s success this season, Worley says his players are local celebrities.

“There’s something romantic about high school football… People that don’t have a relationship tie to our school, they show up. They’re invested,” Worley says. “They learn kids’ names and who they are from a program and watching them play football, softball, basketball.”

Cassie Bowers, 32, of Kiefer says she has "never seen a community support their school and team the way Kiefer does."

"Even before this season, the Trojan fans seem to always pack the stands no matter where the game is or how cold it is," Bowers says. "Some have kids on the field, but most don't and they get as pumped up and energized during the games as the parents do."

"My daughter, Chloe, cheers for Kiefer varsity cheer," says Taylor Perry, 29. "I used to tell myself I only went for her and to suppler her. However, going every week and watching these boys on the field... is amazing to see. It's fun, energizing and intense."

In adherence to the high school football tradition, the Trojans will practice at 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day in final preparation for the Jones Longhorns, but Worley is starting a new Kiefer football tradition: The fourth-year coach has invited any Kiefer football alumni to practice with the team and bond over a KHS-Booster-Club-prepared Thanksgiving meal Thursday morning. Practice will conclude about 8:30 a.m.

“I want all of our alumni (to practice) because in a small town, small community, there’s something that binds people, and in Oklahoma, high school football does that,” Worley says. “We’re not perfect, but we’re trying to be a lightning rod for this community.”

Since Worley took over in 2019, Kiefer’s football program has been on-the-rise posting 4-6-1, 5-6 and 7-4 records. The 11-1-and-counting Trojans would not be playing in the quarterfinal if not for the teams that proceeded them, Worley says, which motivated him to invite alumni to practice.

“This is my fourth year, so the three previous classes of seniors in our program, this is something we’ve been talking about… Those kids that are going to come back and see us on Thursday have been a big part of what’s going on here,” Worley says, “I want them to experience some of this success. That’s why we’re doing it.. we want to celebrate that with the people that have helped us get there.”

Players from before Worley's time at Kiefer are invited to Thursday’s practice, too. He already has pledges from various alumni, including family of current players.

“Trey Ashford, our tight end, his dad was a quarterback here in the 90s,” Worley says. “I know he’ll be here… I’ve had numerous that have said ‘you’ll bet I’ll be there.’

Moreso, Worley hopes the tradition sticks.

“I’ve been at programs like Lincoln Christian, our time at Foyil when I was a player and a coach, that we expected to play and practice on Thanksgiving,” Worley says. “I want our guys here to understand the value that that puts on their season... I want them to want it year-in, year-out. I want our fans and our supporters to want it.”

The Trojans claimed second in District 2A-7 after a nine-win regular season. They were undefeated until a 34-22 Week 11 loss to Victory Christian, who plays Chandler on Friday night at Edmond Santa Fe, for the district championship. The Trojans defeated No. 9 Vinita 42-26 in the first round then No. 4 Vian 21-12 on the road last Friday.

“These players have worked their butt off. We talk about this consistently. You always get what you deserve and what you earn. And their work has gotten them to this point,” Worley says. “But that’s not to say the teams in front of them didn’t work. They were busy sowing to get us to this point where we’re reaping the success.

"I get emotional just thinking about those guys, because when I got here and made changed to the setup of our football program, those guys were the ones that bought-in and invested in it."

The Trojans will sport "L.L.T.D" bumper stickers on the front side of their helmets on Friday night.

"Long Live the Brotherhood," Worley says. "Thursday is about that."