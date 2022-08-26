Kenneth Page leads Sand Springs over Sapulpa 35-21 in Highway 97 Rivalry battle

SAPULPA — Junior running back Kenneth Page blasted his way into the history books Friday night with 205 yards and five touchdowns to lead Sand Springs past Sapulpa, 35-21, in the American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry.

The game was played before a maximum capacity crowd of more than 3,500 at George F. Collins Stadium, with a statewide broadcast from Cox YurView.

The Sandites took their first lead in the series since 1943. It has been 100 years since the two teams first met, and the Sandites now lead the series 46-45-5.

“A lot’s going through my head right now,” Page said. “My line did their job. I’m thankful they did their job. Without them, I wouldn’t have that.”

Highway 97 Rivalry football games are defined by chaos, and the 96th installment didn’t disappoint with five fumbles, two interceptions and big momentum swings.

On the third play from scrimmage, the snap bounced off Sandite quarterback Marek Matheson’s hands and was immediately recovered by Isaac Shelton.

One play later and Colton Howard found Marco Smith for a 37-yard touchdown and an early lead.

Sand Springs responded with a methodical 15-play, 75-yard drive to score on Page’s 2-yard plunge.

Chieftain quarterback Colton Howard put his team back ahead on a 15-yard scramble after shaking off a near-sack to end the first quarter 14-7.

The home team would get only three opportunities to make a play in the second quarter after an 18-play, 89-yard Sandite drive took more than nine minutes off the clock, capped by another 2-yard dive from Page.

A sack from Cash Lucas gave Sand Springs a quick three-and-out; they threatened again, but Noah Ferguson picked off Matheson to end the half.

Jabe Schlehuber intercepted Howard to give his team a red-zone opportunity in the third quarter, but the Chieftains forced a turnover on downs to keep it tied.

Sapulpa’s next drive was unsuccessful, however, and the Sandites took their first lead on a 5-yard Page run, set up by a 51-yard run on the first play of the drive.

Smith tied it up for the final time on a 15-yard run, but Page added scores of 15 yards and 54 yards in the final stanza.

“He’s only scratched the surface of what he can do,” said Sandites head coach Bobby Klinck. “He’s got a lot to work on, but there’s a lot to work with. I was very proud of him.”

The Sandite defense came away with eight tackles for loss, led by senior linebacker Drake Fain with 12 tackles.

“He’s the leader of our defense,” Klinck said. “Him and Dominic Ornelas. We’re counting on those guys and we’re only gonna get better.”

Matheson also impressed in the fourth quarter, shaking off his early interception and completing two incredible passes to Jacob Blevins, including a crucial fourth-down conversion that set up the go-ahead score.

Matheson finished the night 11-of-21 for 154 yards. Howard was 7-of-13 for 111 yards for the Chieftains.

Despite Page’s performance, the Sandites were far from a well-oiled machine.

“We’ve got to get better,” Klinck said. “Just got to clean some stuff up. I think we’re gonna be a good football team, but we’ve got to get a lot better in a hurry in the next couple of weeks before our next opponent.”

The next opponent being 6A-1 No. 3 Bixby (1-0), which is riding a 50-game win streak. The Sandites will get a bye week before traveling to Bixby on Friday, Sept. 9.

SAND SPRINGS 35, SAPULPA 21

Sand Springs 7 7 7 14 — 35

Sapulpa 14 0 7 0 — 21

1st quarter

SAP: Marco Smith 37 pass from Howard (Whittaker kick), 10:37

SAN: Page 2 run (Daniels kick), 3:51

SAP: Howard 15 run (Fields kick), :05

2nd quarter

SAN: Page 2 run (Daniels kick), 2:48

3rd quarter

SAN: Page 5 run (Daniels kick), 4:21

SAP: Marco Smith 3 run (Fields kick), :35

4th quarter

SAN: Page 15 run (Daniels kick), 8:35

SAN: Page 54 run (Daniels kick), 2:58