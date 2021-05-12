Kellyville hands football reins to Hall of Fame coach Jim Cherry

Kellyville has hired a Hall of Fame coach to lead its football program.

Jim Cherry said he is leaving Victory Christian after four years as superintendent and will replace Joe Brown, who is headed to Okmulgee, as the Ponies’ football coach.

Kellyville has also hired Dakota Brasher as its new girls basketball coach, replacing Jim Upshaw, who is stepping down with the graduation of his daughter, All-State guard Jade Upshaw.

Upshaw guided the Ponies to a Class 3A semifinal finish this past season in the school’s first trip to the state tournament in girls basketball. He will remain as athletic director and assistant principal.

Cherry is in his 47th year of education and has coached football for 37 of those years, including 29 as head coach. He went into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

He guided the Conquerors to a state runner-up finish in 2002 and has worked in an assistant’s capacity since giving up the role of head coach in 2007. He is finishing his 20th year with the school and served as dean of students before becoming superintendent in 2017.