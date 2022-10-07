Kamden Sixkiller, Norman North hand Jenks a rare home loss, 31-21

JENKS — Norman North senior Kamden Sixkiller is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the state as Jenks saw firsthand on Friday night.

Sixkiller accounted for 390 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 5 Timberwolves past the No. 3 Trojans 31-21 in a Class 6AI-1 matchup at Allan Trimble Stadium.

Last week, Sixkiller was brilliant in a 57-50 overtime win over Broken Arrow.

“He created so many issues for our defense,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “The key tonight was his ability to avoid the pressure in the passing game and he picked up some huge plays with his legs, buying extra time and then hitting some receivers.

“There weren’t any surprises, there were a couple plays maybe we haven’t seen.”

Norman North’s Cason Cabbiness had a big night with nine catches for 190 yards. Sixkiller was 21-of-31 for 324 yards and two TDs.

Jenks, already playing without injured standout receiver Ty Walls, lost its top running back Jaiden Carroll to a shoulder injury in the second quarter. The Trojans were led on the ground by Jordan Schelling with 13 carries for 117 yards and two TDs. Jalyn Stanford had eight carries for 81 yards and Carroll had four for 51. Norman North was without injured OU commit running back Chapman McKown. Carson Samson filled in for him with 22 rushes for 70 yards.

In a see-saw game where it seemed for a long time that the team which had the ball last would win, a pivotal moment came early in the fourth quarter with Norman North leading 24-21.

The Trojans (4-2, 2-1) called for a halfback pass from Stanford — a play that has worked on previous occasions. But Stanford was pressured and was intercepted by Owen Eshelman at the Norman North 12.

The Timberwolves (4-2, 2-1) then chewed up six minutes as they drove 88 yards for the clinching TD, which was scored by Samson on a 2-yard run with 4:32 left.

“We felt like we had the momentum at that point,” Riggs said. “And when you have a turnover you’ve got to step up and make plays and get the momentum back and we weren’t able to do that after that play.”

Carroll opened the scoring with a 41-yard dash out of Wildcat formation, but the Trojans’ offense didn’t produce much after that until late in the first half.

“No consistency,” Riggs said.

Norman North, however, countered four minutes later with Sixkiller’s tying 2-yard TD pass to Brayden Domey.

The Trojans regained the lead at 14-7 as Schelling scored on a 35-yard run with 3:27 left in the second quarter. But the Timberwolves struck quickly as Sixkiller connected with Jackson Lundquist on a 29-yard TD pass with 1:33 remaining. That was set up by Sixkiller’s 46-yard bomb to Cabbiness.

After the Trojans went 3-and-out, Norman North took a 17-14 lead into halftime on Will Sutherlin’s 25-yard field goal with two seconds left, set up a pair of Sixkiller completions to Cabbiness.

In the third quarter, the Trojans opened with a 10-play, 70-yard drive, capped by Schelling 7-yard TD run. But the Timberwolves immediately answered as Sixkiller scored on a 6-yard run around right end for a 24-21 lead they wouldn’t reliquish as they dampened Jenks’ Homecoming night.

It was a rare home loss for the two-time defending state champion Trojans, who are 188-19 at home since 1988.

“Maybe all of us coaches, players, maybe we’ll now see the consequences of not fixing some things, not being consistent,” Riggs said.

“We don’t necessarily control our destiny now (to win the district title) but we still have a chance to make a run at it if we’ll decide we want to be a real good football team.”

NORMAN NORTH 31, JENKS 21

Norman North;7;10;7;7;—;31

Jenks;7;7;7;0;—;21

JE: Carroll 41 run (Pursell kick)

NN: Domey 2 pass from Sixkiller (Sutherlin kick)

JE: Schelling 35 run (Pursell kick)

NN: Lundquist 29 pass from Sixkiller (Pursell kick)

NN: FG, Sutherlin 25

JE: Schelling 7 run (Pursell kick)

NN: Sixkiller 6 run (Sutherlin kick)

NN: Samson 3 run (Sutherlin kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — NN 29, JE 23; Rushes-Yards — NN 38-138, JE 37-280; Comp-Att-Int — NN 21-31-0, JE 9-19-2. Passing Yards — NN 324, JE 103. Fumbles-Lost — NN 1-1, JE 0-0. Penalty Yards — NN 6-40, JE 10-70. Total Yards — NN 462, JE 383. Punts-Avg. — NN 2-33.0, JE 2-28.0.

