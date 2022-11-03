Judah Byrams scores 5 TDs as Victory Christian downs Kiefer, clinches district title

KIEFER — Judah Byrams built the lead through punishing, short-yardage runs.

He cemented it with a 43-yard untouched dash.

The Victory Christian Crusaders defeated the Kiefer Trojans 34-22 on Thursday night. Because Beggs lost, the Crusaders’ back-and-forth road victory clinched the 2A-7 district championship.

With a strong wind dampening throwing success for both teams, running back Byrams was a force, scoring all five Crusader touchdowns on the ground.

When the Crusaders (7-3, 6-1) faced a critical fourth down with 1:45 remaining, their lead was just six points. Coach Brett Smith called a timeout before the play, but it was not to consider punting.

He was always going to give Byrams the ball.

“He’s fast, he’s powerful,” Smith said. “Fourth and three, we’re going to give him the ball. We’re not punting the ball, we’re giving it to him on fourth and three because he is going to get three every time.”

Byrams took the handoff and cut back, darting through a massive hole carved by his offensive line through the defense of the Trojans (9-1,6-1). He ran 43 yards down the left sideline for the game’s final score.

Byrams, who was dealing with cramps in the final minutes, had time to think while running.

“I was saying, ‘God is good,’” Byrons said. “I was praying for it, because I was hurting. He opened the door. It was great.”

Byrams’ previous four scores were more physical. They all came from inside the 5-yard line

“The way he is built, he is a miniature tank,” Smith said.

Following Kiefer receiver Tate Rader’s 1-yard TD run, the Crusaders trailed 22-18 entering the fourth quarter. Trojan quarterback Jaxon Worley (11-for-21, 155 yards) converted the two-point try, but it was Keifer’s final points.

The Crusaders defense came up with two sacks that crippled fourth-quarter Trojan drives. Michael Doctor intercepted a tipped Kiefer pass on the Trojans' final drive, and Victory Christian’s next play was in victory formation.

“(The defense) played a heck of a game,” Byrams said. “Way to get stops on the goal line. I’m so proud of my football team. Proud to be a Conqueror.”

The Conquerors are back-to-back district champs.

“It feels good, it really does,” Smith said. “Back-to-back only for the third time in our school’s history. We started football in 2000, so we’re not that old of a program … but our goals are a lot bigger than this.”

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 34, KIEFER 22

Kiefer;8;6;8;0;--;22

Victory;6;12;0;16;--;34

Kiefer — Justiz Pentergraft 3-yard run (Ju. Pentergraft 2)

VC — Judah Byrams 1-yard run (2-point try failed)

VC — Byrams 2-yard run (2-point try failed)

VC — Byrams 1-yard run (2-point try failed)

Kiefer — Jaxon Worley 1-yard run (2-point try failed)

Kiefer — Rader 1-yard run (Worley 2)

VC — Byrams 5-yard run (Byrams 2)

VC — Byrams 43-yard run (Hamilton 2)