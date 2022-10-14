Joseph Griswold, Ashton Wright spark Oologah's rout over Skiatook, 56-14

SKIATOOK -- Oologah quarterback Joseph Griswold accounted for 145 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs past Skiatook 56-14 on Thursday night at Exchange Bank Stadium's Hap Dunlap Field

Ashton Wright had 12 rushes for 124 yards and three TDs for the Mustangs (4-3, 3-1), who moved into a three-way tie for second in District 4A-3 and solidified its bid for a playoff berth. The loss likely will lead to the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3) missing the postseason.

Griswold opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD midway through the first quarter.

Oologah then broke the game open with four TDs in the second quarter that started with Wright's 8-yard TD run. Two minutes, Wright had a 3-yard TD run. Ty Cherry's 44-yard TD run and Griswold's 2-point pass to Braxton Moore made it 28-0.

Skiatook answered with Jace White's 41-yard TD pass to Alex Morgan with 31 seconds left. Oologah, however, quickly answered with Griswold's 16-yard TD pass to AJ Streater with five seconds remaining to take a 35-7 lead into intermission.

Morgan caught six passes for 108 yards. Skiatook's Colton Sutton had 28 carries for 120 yards.

OOLOGAH 56, SKIATOOK 14

Oologah;7;28;21;0;—;56

Skiatook;0;7;0;7;—;14

O: Griswold 1 run (Burchett kick)

O: Wright 8 run (Burchett kick)

O: Wright 3 run (kick failed)

O: Cherry 44 run (Moore pass from Griswold)

S: Morgan 41 pass from White (Maxwell kick)

O: Streater 16 pass from Griswold (Burchett kick)

O: Wright 52 run (Burchett kick)

O: Griswold 1 run (Burchett kick)

O: Hoisington 70 interception return (Burchett kick)

S: Anderson 6 run (Maxwel kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — OOL 13, SKI 14; Rushes-Yards — OOL 36-282, SKI 39-123; Comp-Att-Int — OOL 10-16-0, SKI 6-17-2. Passing Yards — OOL 106, SKI 108. Fumbles-Lost — OOL 0-0, SKI 0-0. Penalty Yards — OOL 8-56, SKI 3-35. Total Yards — OOL 388, SKI 231. Punts-Avg. — OOL 2-41.0, SKI 6-23.0.