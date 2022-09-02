Jordan Schelling surprises, powers Jenks to 14-7 victory against Owasso

JENKS — Jenks’ sideline erupted with screams aimed at Jordan Schelling.

After the Trojans had just been rewarded a fresh set of downs at the 3-yard line following an Owasso penalty, Schelling — Jenks’ 5-foot-9, 181-pound sophomore running back — was coming to the sideline.

The coaching staff quickly redirected him to the huddle near the goal line, and once he joined the scrum, Jenks quarterback Ike Owens informed Schelling the ball was coming to him.

“Don’t be afraid to cut it up,” Owens said to Schelling.

So, as Owens dropped back and deposited the football into Schelling’s arms, the sophomore RB following his quarterback’s advice.

He cut up.

“I see this (defender) on me and I feel like he wasn’t trying at all,” Schelling said. “Not to be disrespectful, but it felt like he wasn’t giving force at all. So I just keep running my feet and trying to get it.”

Pushing his way through a pile of offensive lineman and three hard-fought yards later, Schelling crossed the pylons. Those sideline screams from seconds earlier burst in sideline cheers.

Schelling had just scored the all-important touchdown in a game where touchdowns sold for a premium.

On a Friday night where Jenks was without its star starting running back Jaiden Carroll, the Trojans looked to Schelling to steer the offense. His third-quarter touchdown was the deciding factor in the Trojans’ 14-7 victory against Owasso.

Before the 7:35 p.m. kickoff, the players absent from Friday’s game were more talked about than the players actually playing in the 69th meeting between the Trojans and Rams.

Owasso (0-2) was without wide receiver Cole Adams, who donned a sling on his left arm following shoulder surgery when he walked out for the pregame coin toss. Running back Emery Neeley remained sidelined with an undisclosed ailment too.

For Jenks, Carroll sat while serving an OSSAA suspension, and three of the Trojans’ five starting offensive lineman missed the game for various reasons.

That offensive line struggled for Jenks (2-0) early, with numerous snaps hitting the ground instead of Owens’ hands in the backfield, stalling drives. The Rams also succeeded in neutralizing Jalyn Stanford, holding him to four yards on five carries and not allowing him to catch a pass.

But, with the score tied at 7 by halftime, Jenks coach Keith Riggs opted for a more run-focused game plan, with Schelling being the focus.

And he didn’t disappoint.

In just his fourth varsity appearance, Schelling finished the evening with 129 rushing yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. He added 16 more yards on three receptions.

Schelling pinned most of the credit on the inexperienced offensive line not giving up. He applauded the efforts of junior Lucas Huston and sophomore Zach Cox specifically.

“Cox is a really small dude, but he was doing alright for how young he is,” Schelling said.

Friday wasn’t the first time Schelling had to fill in for Carroll. Last season in the semifinals against Mustang, Schelling assumed the starting role, rushing for 20 yards.

Despite knowing he would start for the Trojans a week in advance, Schelling said his nerves were running high in the locker room before the game started.

“My nerves are going a lot, but I know I’ve got God on my side,” he said. “I was nervous, I’ll tell you that. I was very, very nervous.”

One big hit later, and he said they washed away.

For Owens — who completed 9 of 22 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown — he favored junior wide receiver Ayden Christiansen on Friday night with Stanford locked down.

Christiansen led the Trojans with five catches for 83 yards and the lone touchdown reception for Jenks, a 27-yard pass early in the second quarter.

While being negated on offense, Stanford still piloted Jenks’ defense, a unit that has allowed only one score through two games this season.

Owasso’s lone score came late in the second quarter, when linebacker Eli’Sha Malveaux blocked a punt that was scooped up by senior defensive back Tyler Frankenfield and returned 31 yards for a touchdown.

“We’re just working on getting the offense rolling,” Stanford said. “Defensively, we’ve been great. Offensively, we’ve just got to get rolling and come together.”

Without Neeley, Rams quarterback Mason Willingham assumed most of the rushing duties, leading the team with 56 yards. It’s a number that could have been higher if not for Stanford thwarting most of his runs.

Adams’ absence also hurt the Rams, with no Owasso receiver tallying more than 26 yards.

Despite the setbacks, the Rams still had a chance to tie the game with a minute remaining the game. But the Trojans continued to shut down any momentum.

“I broke my nose on (that hit),” said Stanford of a crucial pass breakup on the Rams’ final drive. “I like to do as much as I can, take people out under any circumstances.”

The injury required treatment on the sideline, but Stanford returned to the game three plays later.

“Defensively, we played really good,” Stanford continued. “We’ve got a few minor busts we had, but we’ll fix those up.”

JENKS 14, OWASSO 7

Owasso;0;7;0;0;—;7

Jenks;0;7;7;0;—;14

JEN – Christiansen 27 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

OWA – Frankenfield 31 blocked punt return (Dugan kick)

JEN – Schelling 3 run (Pursell kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – OWA 12, JEN 11; Rushes-Yards – OWA 34-129, JEN 31-137; Comp-Att-Int – OWA 11-26-0, JEN 9-22-0. Passing Yards – OWA 90, JEN 104. Fumbles-Lost OWA 0-0, JEN 2-0. Penalty Yards – OWA 8-47, JEN 3-15. Total Yards – OWA 219, JEN 241. Punts-Avg. – OWA 8-33.1, JEN 7-46.1

