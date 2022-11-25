Jones rides run game to 27-19 win over Kiefer

EDMOND — Jones proved able to run the football effectively and Kiefer did not. Thus was the Class 2A quarterfinal game between the two teams decided on Friday night at Husky Field.

No. 6-ranked Kiefer had only 84 yards rushing, while No. 7 Jones — led by quarterback Clayton Creasey — rolled up 305 yards on the ground en route to a 27-19 win over the Trojans. Jones (10-3) will take a 10-game winning streak into next week’s semifinal game against Washington.

Kiefer (11-2) still is seeking its first state quarterfinal win since 2011. The Trojans eventually will look back with pride on this season, but it remained too fresh in the moments after the game, coach Trent Worley said.

“When you invest a whole lot, it always hurts when it comes to an end,” Worley said. “I think that’s the taste we have in our mouth right now. I’m proud of our kids, because they’ve done something that I don’t know if anybody really thought we could. But I know these guys thought we could. That’s all that matters to me.”

Kiefer enjoyed some early offensive success running on the edges, including a couple of big gainers by senior Tate Rader, but the Longhorns quickly locked down after the first quarter. The Trojans managed only eight yards rushing after halftime.

Kiefer quarterback Jaxon Worley completed 20 of 34 passes for 236 yards, but few of those completions went for more than 10 yards. He added 34 yards rushing on 17 carries.

“Hats off to them,” Trent Worley said. “That’s a good coaching staff. They’ve got good players. They prepared well, they made good adjustments and their kids played hard. They had a good game plan. They were pretty physical on the edge and that’s part of our game.”

Creasey, meanwhile, carried 28 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns and completed 13 of 21 passes for 129 yards and a third score. His backfield mate, freshman Dylan Milo, had 12 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

“Our kids just kept playing hard,” Jones coach Kevin Witt said. “That’s been our message every time. We’ve been in some tight ballgames and fought through them and that’s benefitted us. (Creasey) just keeps getting it done for us.”

Creasey’s 19-yard scoring run capped a 68-yard scoring drive and extended Jones’ lead to 20-12 with 6:33 left in the third quarter. On its next possession, Kiefer had a first-and-goal at the Jones 7, but a 25-yard penalty for an illegal block pushed the Trojans back and they surrendered the ball on downs at the 24.

Jones then methodically marched 76 yards and scored on a 28-yard pass from Creasey to Braydon Scott with 9:23 left, making it 27-12.

Kiefer’s only second-half score came on a 70-yard drive that was aided by two pass interference penalties against the Longhorns. Jaxon Worley hit Brayden Barber for a 4-yard score with 2:01 left to pull Kiefer within 27-19, but Jones recovered the ensuing onside kickoff and ran out the clock.

Barber finished with six catches for 109 yards.

Jones led 13-12 after a closely contested first half. The Longhorns scored a touchdown on their opening series on a 12-yard run by Milo, but Kiefer answered with a 22-yard field goal by Justiz Pendergraft.

The Trojans then capped a 50-yard scoring drive with a 13-yard run by Nick Byrd, but a failed 2-point conversion attempt left Kiefer with only a 9-6 lead.

An interception by Jones’ Creighton Jones — who returned it 8 yards to the Keifer 12 — led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Creasey, which put the Longhorns back ahead at 13-9.

Jones’ Mason Weiher muffed a punt and Kiefer’s Connor McCarty recovered at the Jones 7, leading to a 24-yard field goal by Pendergraft. Jones threatened in the final minute of the half, marching to the Kiefer 6, but Bradley Breland intercepted Creasey in the end zone with 20 seconds left.

JONES 27, KIEFER 19

Kiefer;9;3;0;7;—;19

Jones;6;7;7;7;—;27

J – Dylan Milo 12 run (kick failed)

K – Justiz Pendergraft FG 22

K – Nick Byrd 13 run (run failed)

J – Clayton Creasey 2 run (Joel Hernandez kick)

K – Pendergraft FG 24

J – Creasey 19 run (Hernandez kick)

J – Brayden Scott 28 pass from Creasey (Hernandez kick)

K – Brayden Barber 4 pass from Jaxon Worley (Pendergraft kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: KIE 17, JON 19; Rushing att.-yds.: KIE 32-84, JON 44-305; Passing Yards: KIE 236, JON 129; Passes C-A-I: KIE 20-34-1, JON 13-21-1; Fumbles no.-lost: KIE 1-0, JON 3-2; Penalty no.-yds.: KIE 10-111, JON 11-118; Punts-Avg.: KIE 3-40.3, JON 4-39.8; Team Records: KIE 11-2, JON 10-3.