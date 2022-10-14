Johnie Caldwell hits two big plays, but Memorial falls to Del City

Johnie Caldwell showcased his talent with a pair of long-distance plays for touchdowns for Memorial on Friday night.

Unfortunately, those type of plays were few and far between for the Chargers, who dropped a 63-21 decision to fourth-ranked Del City in a District 5A-3 contest at LaFortune Stadium.

Caldwell, a junior running back, broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run on his second carry of the game then bolted 72 yards with a swing pass for a score in the fourth quarter to highlight the offensive attack for Memorial (1-6, 1-3 district).

Caldwell finished with a game-high 81 yards rushing, and his 72-yard reception was Memorial’s only pass completion of the evening.

“Johnie is a phenomenal running back,” Memorial head coach Brian Worrell said. “He’s got great vision, great speed. Even though he’s a little bit of a smaller guy, he’s got a lot of strength and power. I think his biggest thing is his vision and his speed. If he hits the gap, he needs just one step and a seam or a seam and one step and he’s gone.”

But Del City (6-1, 3-1), which competed at the 6AII level a year ago before moving to Class 5A this season, mustered 430 yards of offense, including 322 yards through the air. Eagles quarterback Dkalen Godwin passed for 267 of those yards while tossing four of Del City’s five touchdown passes.

Still, the Chargers — thanks much in part to Caldwell’s efforts — tallied the most points of any district foe against the Eagles except for McAlester, which dealt Del City its only district loss earlier this season.

Caldwell, after being tackled for an 8-yard loss on his first rushing attempt of the game, took a handoff on a third-and-16 play on Memorial’s opening offensive series and emerged free from the line of scrimmage before outrunning the Del City defense for a scintillating 86-yard touchdown.

His touchdown forged a 7-7 tie midway through the first quarter. But from there it was all Del City as the Eagles tallied 42 unanswered points to lead 49-7 at halftime.

Del City converted on excellent field position in the first half. Of the Eagles’ nine offensive possessions of the half, seven started in Chargers’ territory with their worst starting field position being their own 43.

With Del City ahead 56-7 in the third quarter, during a second half that had a running clock, Caldwell turned in his second nifty play of the game.

With Memorial taking over on its own 28, Caldwell — on the first play of the drive — hauled in a pass from quarterback Malachi McKnight in the flat and sped around the left side and along the sideline untouched to complete a 72-yard scoring play.

“That hole was open,” Caldwell said about his touchdown reception. “The receiver did a phenomenal job blocking. It was just straight up the path for me. That felt amazing. Man, that block was phenomenal.”

Caldwell sees the Chargers offense beginning to hit its stride as the season enters its final three weeks.

“Still need to get the blocks down but after that I think we’ll be a pretty solid team,” he said. “We’ll see what we have in store for next week.”

The Chargers added their other touchdown on a 5-yard run by Keshaun Thompson in the final minutes of the game. Thompson ended with 35 of his team’s 119 yards rushing.

DEL CITY 63, MEMORIAL 21

Del City;21;28;14;0;--;63

Memorial;7;0;0;14;--;21

DC — Adamah 12 run (Johnson kick)

M — Caldwell 86 run (Reyes kick)

DC — Thomas 14 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)

DC — Barker 21 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)

DC — Sweet 11 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)

DC — Green 13 run (Johnson kick)

DC —Turner 3 run (Johnson kick)

DC — Burris 45 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)

DC — Godwin 12 run (Johnson kick)

M — Caldwell 72 pass from McKnight (Reyes kick)

DC — Thomas 55 pass from Turner (Johnson kick)

M — Thompson 5 run (Reyes kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: DC 20, ME 6. Rushes-Yards: DC 17-108, ME 31-119. Comp-Att-Int: DC 17-26-1, ME 1-8-1. Passing Yards: DC 322, ME 72. Fumbles-Lost: DC 3-0, ME 0-0. Penalty Yards: DC 8-60, ME 6-45. Total Yards: DC 430, ME 191. Punts-Avg: DC 0-0; ME 7-29.6.